Engaged! Jennifer Lopez announces engagement with her love, Ben Affleck

Hollywood’s ‘it’ couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged once again, nearly two decades after they split in 2002.

Image: Getty Images

After 17 years of calling it quits, Hollywood’s ‘it’ couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have once again been engaged. This comes in as a huge surprise for all the Bennifer fans as nearly after two decades, Ben and JLo are once again engaged to be married. On late Friday, Jennifer Lopez took to her JLo fan newsletter to share a video in which she announced the big news of announcing her engagement with Ben Affleck.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Jennifer Lopez shared a video with a caption that read, “Major announcement!!!!” In the video, she said, “So I have a really exciting and special story to share." Jennifer then pointed out all her loving fans to head to her newsletter, further adding, “It is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one's definitely on the JLo.” ALSO READ: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez are moving in together in this massive $50M mansion?

The video shows Jennifer Lopez a saying “You are perfect”, as she admired the ring. Ben Affleck proposed to JLo with a ring that came with two stunning smaller diamonds, each of which had a larger diamond in green in the middle. This ring was certainly different from the pink diamond ring that Ben had proposed to Jlo for the first time in 2022.

Since green is Jennifer Lopez’s “lucky colour”, as she admitted in another JLo newsletter, Ben Affleck seems to have decided upon the colour for this very reason. ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s 12 adorable pictures you can’t miss

Speaking further about why green’s ‘the’ colour for her, she asked her fans to recall “a certain green dress” that she once wore – a Versace dress that she wore for Grammy Awards 2000 that created ripples as it catapulted her to superstardom.

"I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realized there are no coincidences," she added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's last public appearance was at the premiere of ‘Marry Me’ in February wherein JLo hinted that she was very much in the bridal space of mine.

