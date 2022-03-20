Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez are moving in together in this massive $50M mansion?

    First Published Mar 20, 2022, 5:49 PM IST

    The massive mansion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.

    Hollywood’s ‘IT’ couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The celebrated couple of Hollywood, Ben and Jennifer, will soon be moving in together, reportedly. And that is not it – the couple is reported to movi in a swanky massive mansion, worth $50 million in Los Angeles’s posh neighbourhood of Bel Air. If that was not it, their mansion has at least 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms – crazy right?

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s mansion also comes with a private theatre. The spectacular mansion also has a swanky gym, a stunning view of a golf course and an infinity-edge pool.

    Moving further, Jennifer Lopes and Ben Affleck, who rekindled after long, has at least four kitchens – one main show, one full catering and two kitchens for guests and staff. Their mansion is spread over an area of 20,000 square feet.

    Further reports suggest that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will not be the only two people moving inside this spectacular mansion. If reports are to be believed, families of Bennifer will also be moving in with them in their new house which is surrounded by forests. This clearly explains the need for them to have a mansion that comes with so many rooms and washrooms, leave alone the four kitchens.

    Furthermore, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to have reportedly cracked a great deal at the mansion that was previously listed for a price of $65 million.

    Bel Air is not the only neighbourhood that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had been looking out for. The couple was house hunting in Beverly Hills, and Holmby Hills since July 2021, only to decide upon Bel Air.

