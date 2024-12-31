Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck celebrate Christmas together for the sake of their kids; Read on

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck celebrated Christmas together with their three children, prioritizing family despite their 2015 split. Known for their strong co-parenting, the exes often come together for holidays and charity work, creating cherished memories while fostering a positive family dynamic

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck celebrate Christmas together for the sake of their kids; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck celebrated Christmas together as a family, focusing on their three children, Violet (19), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12), as reported. Both 52, the former couple chose to prioritize their children during the holidays. Sources revealed that Garner, who values family traditions, wanted to create the same environment she grew up in for her kids.

Since their 2015 split after nearly a decade of marriage, Garner and Affleck have maintained a strong co-parenting relationship. This commitment to family has been particularly evident following Affleck's recent separation from Jennifer Lopez in August. Earlier in December, Garner and Affleck were seen together picking up bagels and reportedly spent some time together over breakfast before heading to Affleck's home.

The duo also participated in charitable activities as a family during Thanksgiving, volunteering at The Midnight Mission’s annual Street Fair in Los Angeles. According to insiders, they cherish these moments of giving back while spending quality time with their children.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reveals why Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat parties are truly unforgettable; Read on

Garner, currently in a relationship with businessman John Miller, continues to nurture a positive co-parenting dynamic with Affleck. Sources have noted that she is deeply focused on her children’s happiness and ensures they spend meaningful time as a family, including Affleck in these moments. Garner is also appreciative of Affleck’s personal growth, with insiders describing their relationship as friendly but platonic.

Garner and Miller began dating in 2018, shortly before her divorce from Affleck was finalized. Despite a brief breakup in 2019, the couple rekindled their romance in 2021. Their relationship has been described as solid and fulfilling, with Garner reportedly very happy in her current partnership.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on ATG

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna wish fans 'Thama-Kedar' holidays from Thama set [WATCH] NTI

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna wish fans 'Thama-Kedar' holidays from Thama set [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh defends her friendship with Shalin Bhanot amid controversy; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh defends her friendship with Shalin Bhanot amid controversy; Read on

Squid Game 2 actor Park Sung Hoon gets trolled for posting porn video on his Instagram; later deleted and apology RBA

Squid Game 2 actor Park Sung Hoon TROLLED for posting po*n video on his Instagram; later deleted and apology

Nobody is above the show....', Rajan Shahi gives reason for recent exit of Alisha Praveen from 'Anupamaa' ATG

'Nobody is above the show....', Rajan Shahi gives reason for recent exit of Alisha Praveen from 'Anupamaa'

Recent Stories

Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' dmn

BIZARRE! Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' (WATCH)

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings AJR

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on ATG

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on

Allu Arjun Arrest to Nayanthara-Dhanush Clash: 7 Major controversies that grabbed headlines in 2024 NTI

Allu Arjun Arrest to Nayanthara-Dhanush Clash: 7 Major controversies that grabbed headlines in 2024

IRCTC services disrupted AGAIN! Railways tickets bookings stopped; know helpline numbers RBA

IRCTC services disrupted AGAIN! Railways tickets bookings stopped; know helpline numbers

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon