Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck celebrate Christmas together for the sake of their kids; Read on

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck celebrated Christmas together with their three children, prioritizing family despite their 2015 split. Known for their strong co-parenting, the exes often come together for holidays and charity work, creating cherished memories while fostering a positive family dynamic

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck celebrated Christmas together as a family, focusing on their three children, Violet (19), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12), as reported. Both 52, the former couple chose to prioritize their children during the holidays. Sources revealed that Garner, who values family traditions, wanted to create the same environment she grew up in for her kids.

Since their 2015 split after nearly a decade of marriage, Garner and Affleck have maintained a strong co-parenting relationship. This commitment to family has been particularly evident following Affleck's recent separation from Jennifer Lopez in August. Earlier in December, Garner and Affleck were seen together picking up bagels and reportedly spent some time together over breakfast before heading to Affleck's home.

The duo also participated in charitable activities as a family during Thanksgiving, volunteering at The Midnight Mission’s annual Street Fair in Los Angeles. According to insiders, they cherish these moments of giving back while spending quality time with their children.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reveals why Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat parties are truly unforgettable; Read on

Garner, currently in a relationship with businessman John Miller, continues to nurture a positive co-parenting dynamic with Affleck. Sources have noted that she is deeply focused on her children’s happiness and ensures they spend meaningful time as a family, including Affleck in these moments. Garner is also appreciative of Affleck’s personal growth, with insiders describing their relationship as friendly but platonic.

Garner and Miller began dating in 2018, shortly before her divorce from Affleck was finalized. Despite a brief breakup in 2019, the couple rekindled their romance in 2021. Their relationship has been described as solid and fulfilling, with Garner reportedly very happy in her current partnership.

Latest Videos