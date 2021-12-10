  • Facebook
    Jennifer Aniston has opened up on shooting ‘Friends Reunion’; THIS is what she has to say about filming it

    Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has spoken up on shooting the reunion special episode of the evergreen series ‘Friends’. The special episode was aired early this year, making not just the cast and crew of the series but all the fans, nostalgic.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 6:01 PM IST
    Early this year, the six stars of ‘Friends’ – Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer had returned to the sets of their iconic series to shoot a special reunion episode.

    The unscripted show was a nostalgic and emotional ride for the millions of fans that the show has all over the world. However, the experience of walking back to the same old set after 17-long-years was a whole different feeling for the six stars of the show.

    Jennifer Aniston played the iconic role of ‘Rachel’ in the show ‘Friends’. Now, after months of the special reunion episode’s telecast, Jennifer Aniston has opened about how she felt going back to the sets after the show was ended 17 years ago. Calling time travel “hard”, she said all the six stars were too naïve to consider that walking back to the sets would a fun thing to do. They all had thought that bringing the entire set back to how it used to be 17years ago.

    But the time had hit her hard when Jennifer Aniston actually reached the set for the filming of the reunion episode. She saw her past right here and recalled how she thought, back in the days, that life was going to be gorgeous, but it turned out to be “maybe the hardest time”. Saying how emotional a person she has always been, she remembered that she “had to walk out at certain points” while filming the reunion episode which brought back numerous beautiful memories.

    All the six actors of the show – Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, Matthew, Matt, and David returned to their old soundstage - Stage 24 on the Warner Bros in California. At the sets, they relived all the moments of filming the show where they shared all the emotions together – laughter, tears, joy and fear, during those 10 years of shooting. Soon after the show, Jennifer Aniston’s career had changed and did her personal life. She said that she wasn’t aware of what would come next to her but it all turned out to be a blessing by the end of it all.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 6:07 PM IST
