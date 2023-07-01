Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jee Le Zaraa: With Priyanka Chopra quitting film, which 2 actresses have been approached for role? Know here

    According to a recent report, Priyanka Chopra is reportedly leaving the film Jee Le Zaraa due to scheduling conflicts. The actress and the director have not provided any official confirmation on the matter.

    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 8:04 PM IST

    Everyone was on the edge of their seats when Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa was first revealed because of its all-star cast, which included Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. Netizens were thrilled to see a road-trip movie similar to Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara with a cast dominated by women. Farhan Akhtar has reportedly delayed the same, according to latest reports. A recent allegation, however, is claiming that Priyanka Chopra has quit the movie. For those who are unaware, there is a lot of excitement about the film because it will be the first women-led road movie in history. According to the Twitter account for Moviefield Bollywood, the star of 'The Sky Is Pink' is leaving the film. Additionally, the creators are now considering Anushka Sharma or Kiara Advani.

     

    According to a source close to the entertainment website Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka Chopra was unable to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. As a result, the movie had to be put on hold. While Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024, Farhan was okay with it. She was unable to set her date for next year because of how exhausting the two projects would be. When nothing came together, Farhan made the decision to put off the movie till it was appropriate, according to the source.

    According to a report from last week, despite the scheduling problems, Farhan Akhtar is reportedly forging forward with a project for Aamir Khan's production company since he cares about the movie's release. Now that there are several rumours regarding the movie, all we can do is wait for an official announcement. The timetable for the movie is also anticipated to be further impacted by the pregnancy rumours surrounding Katrina Kaif. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 8:06 PM IST
