Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story'

    'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has received its first review, and it appears that Ranveer Singh's film review is unfortunately not positive.

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story' RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 12, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh is all set for his next Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to be released. In the film, Ranveer plays a mild-mannered Gujarati guy who strives against all obstacles to defend his unborn kid. 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will be released in theatres on May 13th. However, the first review has already been published, and it is very negative.

    Umair Sandhu, a member of the Foreign Censor Board, saw the film ahead of its Friday theatre release. Sandhu gave the film two stars on his Twitter account after watching it. Sharing the review, Sandhu wrote, “Bollywood never change! Another Disaster is coming #JayeshBhaiJordaar! Saw it at Censor Board. Boring Old Story and #RanveerSingh totally MISCAST! Where is new Content in Bollywood?"

    Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans

    While the review disappoints some netizens, others hope to enjoy the movie once it’s out. The makers delayed the upcoming Hindi-language comedy-drama, directed by first-time director Divyang Thakkar. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma produce it under Yash Raj Films.

    “Not that this was by design, we created the film and had to wait for the release. It has just so happened that it comes in a phase where the last few successful films at the box office have been Sooryavanshi, Pushpa, KGF: 2, and RRR. So, in this ongoing trend, here comes the googly in Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” Ranveer Singh told PTI.

    Also Read: Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s zigzag hook step better?

    Cirkus, a comedy film in which he reunites with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty; Karan Johar's family comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; and Shankar's Hindi translation of the Tamil smash Anniyan are among the actor's next projects.

    Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans RBA

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's zigzag hook step better? - gps

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s zigzag hook step better?

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards 70th birthday at his 2nd Happiest place-ayh

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards' 70th birthday at his 2nd "Happiest" place

    KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video - gps

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman roped in snt

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer, Rahman roped in

    Recent Stories

    Cancer to Aries, 6 zodiac signs with the highest sex drives RBA

    Cancer to Aries, 6 zodiac signs with the highest sex drives

    Zoom meeting new emotion tracking tech in controversy

    Zoom's new emotion tracking tech in controversy

    football Pep Guardiola hails 'unstoppable' Kevin De Bruyne as Man City inch closer to Premier League title snt

    Guardiola hails 'unstoppable' De Bruyne as Man City inch closer to Premier League title

    Apple iPhone 15 likely to be first USB-C iPhone may launch in 2023 gcw

    iPhone 15 likely to be first USB-C iPhone, may launch in 2023

    Watch Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral-tgy

    Watch: Threshing machine used as an air conditioner at wedding event; Video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon