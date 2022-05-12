Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story'

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has received its first review, and it appears that Ranveer Singh's film review is unfortunately not positive.

Ranveer Singh is all set for his next Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to be released. In the film, Ranveer plays a mild-mannered Gujarati guy who strives against all obstacles to defend his unborn kid. 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will be released in theatres on May 13th. However, the first review has already been published, and it is very negative.



Umair Sandhu, a member of the Foreign Censor Board, saw the film ahead of its Friday theatre release. Sandhu gave the film two stars on his Twitter account after watching it. Sharing the review, Sandhu wrote, “Bollywood never change! Another Disaster is coming #JayeshBhaiJordaar! Saw it at Censor Board. Boring Old Story and #RanveerSingh totally MISCAST! Where is new Content in Bollywood?"

While the review disappoints some netizens, others hope to enjoy the movie once it’s out. The makers delayed the upcoming Hindi-language comedy-drama, directed by first-time director Divyang Thakkar. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma produce it under Yash Raj Films.

“Not that this was by design, we created the film and had to wait for the release. It has just so happened that it comes in a phase where the last few successful films at the box office have been Sooryavanshi, Pushpa, KGF: 2, and RRR. So, in this ongoing trend, here comes the googly in Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” Ranveer Singh told PTI.

Cirkus, a comedy film in which he reunites with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty; Karan Johar's family comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; and Shankar's Hindi translation of the Tamil smash Anniyan are among the actor's next projects.

