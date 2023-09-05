Jawan: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan seek blessings in Tirupati along with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana (Video)

Shah Rukh Khan visited Tirupati with daughter Suhana ahead of the release of Jawan, and Nayanthara joined them. Shah Rukh Khan travelled to Tirupati with his daughter Suhana Khan and co-star Nayanthara before Jawan's release.

After seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi, actor Shah Rukh Khan visited Tirupati's Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple. The actor was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, actor Nayanthara, and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, as he awaits the premiere of his film Jawan. Viral footage showed Shah Rukh and Suhana wandering around the temple grounds after paying their respects.

In the video, Khan was seen waving to his fans and admirers. SRK wore a white kurta-pyjama with a traditional white and gold fabric around his neck, while his daughter wore a white suit. Nayanthara was also spotted wearing a white salwar-kameez, while Vignesh wore a traditional veshti.

Several photographs and videos of Shah Rukh's arrival in Tirupati have previously leaked on social media. SRK was seen strolling amid strong security in the footage.

The trailer for the film was just released, and Shah Rukh's appearance and words blew fans away.



About Jawan

The trailer depicted SRK hijacking a train with a group of six ladies. Shah Rukh appears to be playing two roles in the film, as he has been seen in several avatars. Nayanthara portrays an officer charged with apprehending the vigilante.

The trailer's glimpses of antagonist Vijay Sethupathi piqued the audience's interest. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Ridhi Dogra also appear in the video, which is filled with action moments.

The teaser promises a family-friendly film with seeti-maar dialogues. "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)," SRK said in the teaser, hinting at the fantastic filmy surprise SRK has in store for viewers.