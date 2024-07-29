Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Javed Akhtar X account HACKED! Lyricist claims Indian Olympics message was not his, files complaint

    Javed Akhtar urged netizens not to believe a "harmless" message concerning the Indian Olympic squad, which he did not post.

    Javed Akhtar X account HACKED! Lyricist claims Indian Olympics message was not his, files complaint
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar alerted his fans on Monday morning that his X handle had been hacked by some miscreants. He also urged netizens not to believe a "harmless" message concerning the Indian Olympic squad, which he did not post. Interestingly, Akhtar posted about his X handle being hacked on the microblogging site Twitter. The Olympics tweet is no longer available on his page.

    Javed Akhtar's tweet

    India at Olympics 2024

    On Sunday, numerous celebrities congratulated Manu Bhaker on her bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol at the Paris Olympics. She became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal. Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Anil Kapoor applauded Manu on social media.

    Manu Bhaker became the fifth shooter, following Abhinav Bindra, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar, and Gagan Narang, to win an Olympic medal in shooting. Manu Bhaker and Kim Yeji were competing for second place in the last elimination round. Manu showed amazing grit by shooting 10.1 and 10.3 in her final two strokes. Despite shooting only 9.7 and 9.8, Kim finished ahead of Manu.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen win over Cordon 'deleted', Satwik-Chirag clash cancelled

    Ramita Jindal of India has also qualified for the Paris Olympics finals. Jindal finished fifth in the women's 10m air rifle qualification with a score of 631.5. Elavenil Valarivan, another Indian challenger, could not make the final, placing tenth with a score of 630.7. Jindal, who won a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, became the second Indian shooter to reach the final, following Bhaker's qualification. 

    Satwik-Chirag of India will miss their second group game on Monday, July 29, along with Lakshya Sen. The match was called off when Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel withdrew from the competition due to a knee ailment. This means that Satwik-Chirag's second game result will no longer be valid.

    The Indian men's team, which includes ace archers Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai, will face Colombia or Turkey in the quarterfinals today. If India wins, the trio will go to the medal rounds. The match starts at 5:45 PM IST.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
