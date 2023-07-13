Janhvi Kapoor lures rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya with sizzling sexy photos

Janhvi Kapoor has begun filming for Ulajh and will soon be seen in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'. She set the social media on fire with her latest stunning photos.

Janhvi Kapoor's most recent gorgeous photographs on Thursday ignited social media. The actress posted some seductive images on her social media accounts, leaving fans speechless. It quickly became popular on the internet, and her admirers could be seen congratulating her, but it was her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's remark that everyone was talking about.

The relationship between Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya has generated a lot of rumours and interest. Even though the couple hasn't spoken publicly about their relationship, their online interactions and posts have stoked speculation and kept followers interested. Janhvi Kapoor can be seen posing in the pictures while sporting a stylish bodycon dress in black. Fans have surely been mesmerised by her appearance. She displayed her exquisite sense of style with ease. Shikhar Pahariya left heart-eyed emojis in the comment area despite the fact that she did not caption the pictures. Additionally, admirers could not help but compliment her appearance. A admirer commented, "Sabse hot figure jhanvi ka hai." "Cute" was written by someone.

Regarding her career, Janhvi is preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan. The trailer was already made public and was well-received by viewers. The focus of the love tale is Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan), a typical yet likeable history teacher at a local school. He is compelled by circumstances to travel to Europe to participate in the World War II tribunal, and he is also compelled to bring his newlywed bride Nisha, from whom he is alienated. The subsequent circumstances put his marriage to the test and had him face his own worries and problems.

WORK FRONT: Janhvi Kapoor has begun filming for Ulajh and will soon be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The movie, billed as a patriotic thriller, was made by Junglee Pictures and directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria. Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaih are also present.

