Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    James Review: Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show; a must-watch for all Appu fans

    Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar has delivered a powerful performance in James, the last film of the late actor. From family drama to emotions, power-packed action and foot-tapping numbers, Appu's James offers it all. It delivers the central message of putting one’s country before self.

    James Review Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show a must watch for all Appu fans ycb
    Author
    yacoob md
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    The theatres ran jam-packed across Karnataka after Puneet Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’ released on the silver screen on Thursday. Every movie buff and fan of the actor who went to watch the film was high on emotions. The Powerstar has offered a treat to his fans through the film that revolves around drug mafias and how an Indian soldier takes on the drug cartel after losing his friends to it. Director Chethan Kumar, who helmed the project right from scripting, lyrics, dialogue and screenplay, has delivered a masterpiece.

    James is based on an Indian soldier wanting to put an end to a drug cartel that has reaped within the country. The film revolves around how Santosh (played by Puneeth Rajkumar) plans to wipe off the drug cartel from its roots. With twists and turns that keep the viewers engrossed throughout, the film also has a flavour of romance between Nisha (Priya Anand) and Santosh.

    ALSO READ: James Twitter Review: Fans call Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film his career's best performance

    James is filled with impressive action sequences and power-packed performances. While Puneeth Rajkumar is the absolute show-stealer, performances by Mukesh Rishi, Sarath Kumar and Malayalam actor Lal among other actors are equally impressive.

    ALSO READ: James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    What has worked: Puneeth Rajkumar in itself is a prize catch for the young director Chethan Kumar, who signed him in 2020. The star cast inclusive of Sharat Kumar, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, Srikanth and Priya Anand among others enhances the film further. The combination of artists and their performance is a plus point. The foot-tapping numbers, especially 'Salaam Soldier', will linger on the minds of the viewers for a long time. Deepu’s sharp editing is worth a mention too.

    What has not worked: While James’s storyline and acting make it a must-watch film, it is Puneeth Rajkumar’s voice that the audience has missed the most. Even though Shivrajkumar did a fantastic job at dubbing for Puneeth’s voice, there still was the void that only Puneeth could have filled.

    Director: Chethan Kumar who debuted with Bahadur, has done quite a good job with James. The movie offers all-important elements such as action, drama, emotion and music. One of the interesting elements is that the director has roped in Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar for small roles in the film to ensure that all the three brothers are seen in the movie. 

    Star Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Sharat Kumar, Srikanth, Lal, Aditya Menon, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Anu Prabhakar, Chikkanna and Tilak Naidu.

    Stars: 3.5

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RRR SS Rajamoulis team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai drb

    RRR: SS Rajamouli’s team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer Rishi Kapoor screen presence will leave you teary eyed watch drb

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s screen presence will leave you teary-eyed; watch

    Actress assault case: No relief for Malayalam actor Dileep

    Actress assault case: No relief for Malayalam actor Dileep

    James Twitter Review Fans call Puneeth Rajkumars last film his careers best performance drb

    James Twitter Review: Fans call Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film his career's best performance

    Holi 2022: 11 songs that will make your festival more joyful RCB

    Holi 2022: 11 songs that will make your festival more joyful

    Recent Stories

    RRR SS Rajamoulis team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai drb

    RRR: SS Rajamouli’s team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai

    NSO offered to sell Pegasus to West Bengal, I rejected it: Mamata

    NSO offered to sell Pegasus to West Bengal, I rejected it: Mamata

    ISIS attack victim is chief guest at Kerala film festival

    ISIS attack victim is chief guest at Kerala film festival 2022

    Tear down new Russian Wall in Europe: Zelenskyy urges Germany-dnm

    Tear down new Russian ‘Wall’ in Europe: Zelenskyy urges Germany

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer Rishi Kapoor screen presence will leave you teary eyed watch drb

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s screen presence will leave you teary-eyed; watch

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon