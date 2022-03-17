James Twitter Review: Fans call Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film his career's best performance

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’ released on his birth anniversary on Thursday, March 17. The film was highly anticipated by his fans who watched the film in the theatres and called it Puneeth’s best film. They also burnt firecrackers outside theatres and popped colourful party poppers inside the theatres as their way to celebrate the actor's last film.

It is Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary today on Thursday, March 17; and what could be better than releasing his last film on this day for his fans? Directed by Chethan Kumar, James was released in theatres across the country in multiple languages. It was a celebration of sorts when Appu’s fans reached the theatres to watch their favourite actor’s last film.

From bursting firecrackers outside the theatres to using party poppers inside, Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans were on a roller coaster of emotions where they were happy and equally emotional. While they dearly missed their favourite actor, they were also overjoyed by watching his last film.

The microblogging site, Twitter, is abuzz with the audience’s reaction for James that is being anticipated to go down as the biggest blockbuster of Puneeth Rajkumar’s career. His fans have also called the film his career’s best.

As Puneeth Rajkumar's movie James hit the screens, the fans were thrilled to watch the actor perform on screen. While many fans chose to watch the film on the first day of its release, they even shared their reviews on social media expressing their love for the film and wishing the actor on his birth anniversary.

Among the many audience reviews that are available online, one of the users highlighted that film has a very strong first half which has a massive performance of Puneeth Rajkumar. The user further wrote that the film is worthy of giving on goosebumps with its action sequences.

James has been directed by Chethan Kumar. It is the last film of Puneet Rajkumar’s career; Priya Anand has been paired opposite the late actor. Before the film’s release, the film’s director, in an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable had revealed that the late actor wanted his film to release on his birthday, as a gift for his fans.