James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’ has been well received by his fandom. The audience swarmed into the theatres in Bengaluru to watch his film which was released on his birth anniversary, Thursday, March 17.

The excitement before the release of any of Puneeth Rajkumar’s films has always been on top for his fans. However, this time around, his film’s release saw a pool of emotions flowing in. The reason is very obvious – James is the last film of actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor passed away last year in October, sending shockwaves across the Sandalwood industry. Five months after his death, Puneeth’s last film ‘James’ was released in the theatres on Thursday, March 17 – the day of Puneeth’s birth anniversary.

The film has received a thunderous response from Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans who swarmed into the theatres to watch the film. The first show of Chethan Kumar directorial James began as early as 6 AM in Bengaluru. Fans celebrated Appu’s last film by bursting firecrackers outside theatres. Many of the fans also celebrated the film inside the theatres by popping party poppers while watching the film.

But there is one common emotion that everyone felt – missing the voice of Puneeth Rajkumar. Those who watched the film said even though Shivrajkumar has done a fantastic job at dubbing Appu’s voice, people said that they missed hearing the dialogue’s in Puneeth’s voice. James, directed by Chethan Kumar, stars late actor Puneet Rajkumar and Priya Anand in the lead roles.

