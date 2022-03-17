Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’ has been well received by his fandom. The audience swarmed into the theatres in Bengaluru to watch his film which was released on his birth anniversary, Thursday, March 17.

    Mar 17, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    The excitement before the release of any of Puneeth Rajkumar’s films has always been on top for his fans. However, this time around, his film’s release saw a pool of emotions flowing in. The reason is very obvious – James is the last film of actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor passed away last year in October, sending shockwaves across the Sandalwood industry. Five months after his death, Puneeth’s last film ‘James’ was released in the theatres on Thursday, March 17 – the day of Puneeth’s birth anniversary.

    The film has received a thunderous response from Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans who swarmed into the theatres to watch the film. The first show of Chethan Kumar directorial James began as early as 6 AM in Bengaluru. Fans celebrated Appu’s last film by bursting firecrackers outside theatres. Many of the fans also celebrated the film inside the theatres by popping party poppers while watching the film.

    ALSO READ: James Twitter Review: Fans call Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film his career's best performance

    But there is one common emotion that everyone felt – missing the voice of Puneeth Rajkumar. Those who watched the film said even though Shivrajkumar has done a fantastic job at dubbing Appu’s voice, people said that they missed hearing the dialogue’s in Puneeth’s voice. James, directed by Chethan Kumar, stars late actor Puneet Rajkumar and Priya Anand in the lead roles.

    ALSO READ: James actress Priya Anand remembers time spent with Puneeth Rajkumar

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Top Stories

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb
    Entertainment

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh
    CRICKET

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    Must See

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb
    Entertainment

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland
    World News

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm
    India News

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation