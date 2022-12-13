Jailer: Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian is all about swag; Shiva Rajkumar to play antagonist- read on

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 8:12 AM IST

    Rajinikanth, the iconic actor, celebrated his 72nd birthday on December 12th. On this special occasion, the top stars in the Indian film business wished the legendary actor well. The makers of Jailer, the next Rajinikanth film, greeted their starring man on social media by releasing a special preview of the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film. The highly anticipated special preview of Jailer, which reveals the major character played by the celebrity, is now sweeping social media.

    Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian
    The Jailer special teaser introduces the spectator to Muthuvel Pandian, an older man who appears to be preparing for a major war. Muthuvel Pandian is clearly from a low-income family and lives in the middle class, based on the images. However, he then surprises the audience by pulling out a weapon with a determined look, implying that something big is in store for him. Rajinikanth, as always, lights up the screen with his immaculate swagger and unrivalled screen presence.

    Also Read: Rajinikanth 72nd Birthday: Interesting things fans should know about Thalaivar

    The magnificent graphics of the Jailer trailer indeed remind us of Doctor, Nelson Dilipkumar's second directorial endeavour, which starred Sivakarthikeyan in the eponymous character. Anirudh Ravichander's background soundtrack is not as raunchy as the crowd imagined, but it creates the tone for the teaser's mystery setting.

    About the film Jailer
    Rajinikanth plays a jailer on a quest in the highly anticipated production, which is described as an action thriller. Shiva Rajkumar, a Kannada star, plays the main antagonist in the film, which also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting parts. 

    Also Read: Know about Rajinikanth's net worth, income, house, cars and family

    Sivakarthikeyan is said to make a cameo appearance in the much-anticipated film, which is set to be released in theatres for Tamil New Year in 2023. Music for the project was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The director of photography is Vijay Kartik Kannan. Kalanithi Maran's famed banner Sun Pictures is behind Jailer.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 8:12 AM IST
