Jailer: Did Rajinikanth get Rs 100 Cr cheque from Jailer's profits? Know his total fees for the superhit film

Superstar Rajinikanth received a bouquet and a cheque from Sun Pictures' Kalanithi Maran. It was reported that the actor signed 'Jailer' on a profit-sharing basis. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been doing phenomenal business in India and overseas.

After the remarkable success of his newly released film Jailer, which is estimated to have a total worldwide collection of more than Rs 564.35 crore, Rajinikanth has become India's highest-paid actor. As Jailer became a historic hit, Sun Pictures producer Kalanithi Maran met with Rajinikanth and presented him with a big check.

The official account of Sun Pictures shared the priceless moment on X and wrote: “Mr. Kalanithi Maran met Superstar Rajinikanth and handed over a cheque, celebrating the historic success of Jailer." The picture has been going viral on social media.

Also Read: Nayanthara's Instagram Debut: Jawan actress shares trailer and picture with her sons

A film trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan shared on X: “Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting Rs 100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque which is up and above the already paid remuneration [Rs 110 cr] of superstar for the movie. Total - Rs 210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest paid actor in India."

According to Sacnilk, Jailer is the third-highest-grossing South Indian film in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), trailing only KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Also Read: Chennai Express to Don, 7 must-watch Shah Rukh Khan films on Netflix

Jailer, released on August 10, amassed a staggering Rs 500 crore globally in just 10 days. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has done extremely well both in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Kalanithi Maran's production company, Sun Pictures, has obtained the digital streaming rights to Jailer in cooperation with Netflix. The film will be accessible for viewing on the Sun NXT platform. Sun Network has also won satellite rights for Jailer in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.