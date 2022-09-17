Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez wanted to marry Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and called him 'the man of her dreams'

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez believed the conman as ‘Man of Her Dreams’ and considered getting married.

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    The Enforcement Offenses Wing (EOW) questioned Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi regarding the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Both of the two leading females from Bollywood are unrelated to the case, though. According to sources, Chandrashekhar convinced and influenced Jacqueline to the point that she described him as the guy of her dreams and seriously pondered getting married.

    The accusations state that Jacqueline Fernandez kept in touch with Sukesh Chandrasekhar even though his crimes were made public because she was so swayed by and under his control. "There is additional difficulty for Jaqueline as she did not break relations with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal past," Ravinder Yadav said in a statement to a news agency. 

     But Nora Fatehi did part herself once she suspected something is fishy," said the Special Commissioner of Police – EOW, Ravinder Yadav, while speaking to ANI.

    Prashant, the manager of Jacqueline Fernandez, received a Ducati superbike from Sukesh Chandrasekhar valued at roughly Rs. 8 lakhs. The Enforcement Offenses Wing of the Delhi Police could find the bike. 

    According to Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav, Sukesh would try to court the Bollywood stars since he had a wide range of assets that he had acquired through extortion.

    But according to reports, Nora Fatehi has never really met Sukesh Chandrasekhar. But she had two WhatsApp conversations with him. Nora, along with her brother-in-law Mehboob alias Bobby Khan and Pinky Irani, were interrogated by the Enforcement Offenses Wing. 

    According to sources, Irani approached the actress with expensive presents at Sukesh Chandrasekhar's request. She was invited to an event organised at Sukesh and his Lena Maria studio in Chennai. A BMW vehicle and a participation fee were presented to her. Nora Fatehi said under interrogation that she urged them to deliver the present to Bobby Khan instead of accepting it.

    Video Icon