Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez reveals who her dream director, here's what we know

    Devdas, the 2002 film by Bhansali starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, was cited by the actress as the reason for her decision to try her luck in Bollywood.

    Jacqueline Fernandez reveals who her dream director, here's what we know ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 31, 2023, 5:50 PM IST

    When asked in an interview about her ideal partner and who she would like to work with, Jacqueline immediately mentioned Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Devdas, a 2002 film by Bhansali starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, was cited by the actress as the reason for her decision to try her luck in Bollywood. "To tell you the truth, I've always wanted to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I am aware that my response is a director, not an actor. But the reason is that I believe Devdas and simply viewing his work was one of my biggest motivations for entering Bollywood. As I watched, I recalled asking, "Wow, how is this even possible? Everything is so lovely and magical, she reportedly said.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's new luxurious bag is recent 'talk of the town'; guess its cost?

    In her career, Fernandez has appeared in some of the biggest blockbusters. Keeping up with the trend, the next dream director on the actress's wishlist is acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her expanded portfolio is well-studded with some outstanding films in which the actress collaborated with the prominent filmmakers of the industry.

    She also said: "He has so much depth in his cinema. So I would say working with him would be any actor's dream as he brings out so much in them".

    At several award shows and tours, Jacqueline has been dazzling the crowd with her dazzling aura. She truly captured everyone's attention at the Da-Bangg Tour before her dance performance at the recently held 23rd IIFA Awards took over the audience's minds. She commanded the stage of the 68th Filmfare Awards with her thrilling performance.

    ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly biopic: Know who will play iconic role of 'dada' in movie

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karisma Kapoor's fun dance reunion with Madhuri Dixit makes Dil Toh Pagal Hai fans nostalgic - WATCH vma

    Karisma Kapoor's fun dance reunion with Madhuri Dixit makes Dil Toh Pagal Hai fans nostalgic - WATCH

    Sonakshi Sinha bought 4BHK sea-facing flat in Bandra; know her net worth ADC

    Sonakshi Sinha bought 4BHK sea-facing flat in Bandra; know her net worth

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's crew sustains severe injuries in 'bus accident'; know details vma

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's crew sustains severe injuries in 'bus accident'; know details

    Spider-Man Across The SpiderVerse Delhi HC restrains over 100 rogue sites from showing Shubman Gill s film ADC

    Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse: Delhi HC restrains over 100 rogue sites from showing Shubman Gill's film

    Malayalam stars Tovino Thomas, Aparna Balamurali and more support protesting wrestlers; here's what they said RBA

    Malayalam stars Tovino Thomas, Aparna Balamurali and more support protesting wrestlers; here's what they said

    Recent Stories

    World No-Tobacco Day 2023; 'We need food, not tobacco' special feature anr

    World No-Tobacco Day 2023; 'We need food, not tobacco'

    GDP grew 6.1 percent in January-March 2023; estimated at 7.2% for 2022-23

    BREAKING: GDP grew 6.1 percent in January-March 2023; annual growth at 7.2% for 2022-23

    PM Modi launches 'Maha Jansampark' campaign in Rajasthan's Ajmer, addresses rally; check details AJR

    PM Modi launches 'Maha Jansampark' campaign in Rajasthan's Ajmer, addresses rally; check details

    Will hang myself if charges against me proved, says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan; calls wrestlers his 'children' watch snt

    Will hang myself if charges against me proved, says Brij Bhushan; calls wrestlers his 'children' (WATCH)

    Channi nephew demanded money from IPL team punjab kings player Jass Inder Singh alleges Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann snt

    Channi's nephew demanded money from IPL team PBKS' player, alleges Punjab CM Mann (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon