Jacqueline Fernandez reveals who her dream director, here's what we know

Devdas, the 2002 film by Bhansali starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, was cited by the actress as the reason for her decision to try her luck in Bollywood.

When asked in an interview about her ideal partner and who she would like to work with, Jacqueline immediately mentioned Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Devdas, a 2002 film by Bhansali starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, was cited by the actress as the reason for her decision to try her luck in Bollywood. "To tell you the truth, I've always wanted to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I am aware that my response is a director, not an actor. But the reason is that I believe Devdas and simply viewing his work was one of my biggest motivations for entering Bollywood. As I watched, I recalled asking, "Wow, how is this even possible? Everything is so lovely and magical, she reportedly said.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's new luxurious bag is recent 'talk of the town'; guess its cost?

In her career, Fernandez has appeared in some of the biggest blockbusters. Keeping up with the trend, the next dream director on the actress's wishlist is acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her expanded portfolio is well-studded with some outstanding films in which the actress collaborated with the prominent filmmakers of the industry.

She also said: "He has so much depth in his cinema. So I would say working with him would be any actor's dream as he brings out so much in them".

At several award shows and tours, Jacqueline has been dazzling the crowd with her dazzling aura. She truly captured everyone's attention at the Da-Bangg Tour before her dance performance at the recently held 23rd IIFA Awards took over the audience's minds. She commanded the stage of the 68th Filmfare Awards with her thrilling performance.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly biopic: Know who will play iconic role of 'dada' in movie