Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi High Court to squash FIR filed by ED; claims conman Sukesh 'trapped' her

    Jacqueline Fernandez faces legal scrutiny in a high-profile Rs 200 crore extortion case. She moves the Delhi High Court, seeking dismissal of allegations by the Enforcement Directorate, claiming innocence

    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez has taken legal action by filing a plea in the Delhi High Court in connection to the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Fernandez seeks the dismissal of the case against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asserting that all accusations are baseless. She claims to be a victim of Sukesh's targeted attack and alleges deception not only by Sukesh but also by Aditi Singh, another individual implicated in the case.

    In the filed plea, Jacqueline Fernandez contends her innocence, stating that there is no evidence indicating her involvement in assisting Sukesh in money laundering. She argues that she cannot be prosecuted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The actress has been making headlines for her alleged connection to the extortion case, where she is accused of receiving gifts linked to the purported extortion of Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently incarcerated in Delhi's Mandoli jail, is rumored to have had a relationship with Jacqueline. Despite repeated denials of any romantic involvement, Fernandez has been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the case.

    Sukesh, writing letters to Jacqueline from jail, has sought forgiveness for the troubles caused. In a recent letter, he expressed anticipation to apologize and propose to Jacqueline once again. He also congratulated her on receiving an award, addressing her affectionately as "my love" or "baby."

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
