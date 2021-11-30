Jacqueline Fernandez indulges in passionate kiss with married conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, see pic

Top Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is again seen kissing married conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in yet another photo that has surfaced online. She has been under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate.

Top Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate as a key witness in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. There were reports doing roundabouts that the prime accused named Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is being questioned, was in a relationship with Jacqueline. Now lately, a photo is doing roundabouts where Jacqueline can be seen passionately kissing Sukesh. It has also left netizens confused.

Previously, a rare photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had surfaced online. A source close to India Today said that the photos were taken in April-June 2021 when the conman was on interim bail. Reports also said that Sukesh had met Jacqueline Fernandez four times in Chennai and had also arranged for a private jet for her for these meetings. The picture shows that Sukesh is kissing the actress on her cheek while he takes a selfie facing the mirror.

Sources further report that iPhone 12 Pro was used by the conman. He had used the same phone to carry out the scam with an Israeli SIM card. Sukesh was using the same phone when he was inside the jail too.



Last month, the actress was questioned for many hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Rs 200 crore extortion case that involved conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife actress Leena Maria Paul.

In the charge sheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 13 others of duping the spouse of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Officials also said that Chandrashekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of ex promoter of Ranbaxy and claimed that he would help in releasing her husband from the jail. Anant Malik, Sukesh Chandrashekhar's lawyer, had told the media that Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating. These were his instructions, straight from the horse's mouth.


