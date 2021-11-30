  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez indulges in passionate kiss with married conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, see pic

    Top Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is again seen kissing married conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in yet another photo that has surfaced online. She has been under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate. 

    Jacqueline Fernandez indulges in passionate kiss with married conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, see pic SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 7:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Top Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate as a key witness in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. There were reports doing roundabouts that the prime accused named Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is being questioned, was in a relationship with Jacqueline. Now lately, a photo is doing roundabouts where Jacqueline can be seen passionately kissing Sukesh. It has also left netizens confused.

    Previously, a rare photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had surfaced online.  A source close to India Today said that the photos were taken in April-June 2021 when the conman was on interim bail. Reports also said that Sukesh had met Jacqueline Fernandez four times in Chennai and had also arranged for a private jet for her for these meetings. The picture shows that Sukesh is kissing the actress on her cheek while he takes a selfie facing the mirror.

    Sources further report that iPhone 12 Pro was used by the conman. He had used the same phone to carry out the scam with an Israeli SIM card. Sukesh was using the same phone when he was inside the jail too.
    Jacqueline Fernandez indulges in passionate kiss with married conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, see pic SCJ

    Last month, the actress was questioned for many hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Rs 200 crore extortion case that involved conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife actress Leena Maria Paul. Also read: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez have a mid-air ‘hack’ for the ladies, find out the details here

    In the charge sheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 13 others of duping the spouse of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Officials also said that Chandrashekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of ex promoter of Ranbaxy and claimed that he would help in releasing her husband from the jail.  Anant Malik, Sukesh Chandrashekhar's lawyer, had told the media that Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating. These were his instructions, straight from the horse's mouth. Also read: Did Salman Khan call Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Bewakoof’? Read this (Watch)
     

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 8:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]

    Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun? SCJ

    Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun?

    Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses SCJ

    Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding. THIS is the REASON behind it drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding? THIS is the REASON behind it

    Story of my team: Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's '83' movie trailer-ayh

    India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev lauds Ranveer Singh's '83' trailer; terms it as 'story of my team'

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]

    Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun? SCJ

    Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun?

    Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses SCJ

    Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses

    Parliament Winter Session, November 30: Information that nation learnt today

    Parliament Winter Session, November 30: Information that nation learnt today

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding. THIS is the REASON behind it drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding? THIS is the REASON behind it

    Recent Videos

    Xenobot babies World's first living robots can reproduce say scientists

    Xenobot babies: World's first living robots can reproduce, say scientists

    Video Icon
    Barbados bids adieu to Britain Queen after 400 years formally declared worlds newest republic

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain's Queen after 400 years

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon