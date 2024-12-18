'It is n*dity': Netizens TROLL Radhika Apte for flaunting bare baby bump on Instagram

After her Vogue pregnancy photoshoot went viral, Radhika Apte became the most talked-about Bollywood actress. Internet users slammed the actress for having too much 'n*dity' when the photos were uploaded.

First Published Dec 18, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

Radhika Apte is currently one of the most talked-about Bollywood actresses, thanks to photographs from her pregnancy photoshoot that went viral. The actress' photographs went viral after she attempted a risky pregnancy photoshoot with Vogue only a week before expecting her baby girl. However, once the photos were uploaded, netizens didn't seem to appreciate them and mocked the actress for being too 'n*dity'.

Radhika Apte Trolled for Displaying Bare Baby Bump Radhika turned to Instagram to show the pile of photos she shot before her birth. The photos show her wearing a n*de brown dress with a cutaway and see-through fabric that reveals her flesh and baby belly. In another appearance, she was spotted wearing a pink net garment like a fish net that exposed her entire body and bump. Finally, she donned a white dress with a cutaway around the tummy that highlighted her bulge. 

Also Read: Bahubali, Kalank to Devdas: 8 most expensive Bollywood film sets

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashish Shah (@ashishisshah)

After the pictures went viral, netizens poured their thoughts in the comment section, one wrote, "5% pregnant 95% nud@" another user wrote, "Nudity over lodded hai 😢😢" one commented, "The only thing that doesn't make sense to me here is the relevance between pregnancy and wired styling photoshoots!!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

One user wrote, "Motherhood is beautiful, don't make it a joke by these kind of photoshoots, it's screaming attention seeking more than celebrating motherhood.m.🔮"

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Last week, the actress released a photo of herself to announce the birth of her kid. In the photo, she is seen nursing her daughter while working on her laptop. She shared the picture captioning it, "First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast."

Radhika Apte is married to Benedict Taylor, who lives in London. Before marrying in 2012, the couple dated for a year. 

