The Kerala Story: ISIS supporters send open threat to blast Mauritius theatre if they showcase film

Although the movie 'The Jerala Story' set a number of records and won over the public, its plot has drawn criticism from many, and since the movie's debut, we have seen a number of developments related to it. Vipul Amrutal has recently increased security as a threat rises.

Although the movie set a number of records and won over the public, its plot has drawn criticism from many, and since the movie's debut, we have seen a number of developments related to it. Vipul Amrutal has recently increased security as a threat rises.

A threat to put bombs at the theatre in response to the showing of the movie The Kerela Story was received to him by a Mauritius-based theatre chain in an attachment with the subject line "MCine." "Sir/Madam: Mcine will be destroved tomorrow as we are planting some bombs in your bloody cinema, you want to see cinema, okay tomorrow you will see a very good cinema," the note stated. Remember, tomorrow is Friday. Bomb-planting for The The Kerala Story in Mcine”.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra opens up on action sequences in Citadel; know details

Since making its theatrical debut, The Kerala Story by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has dominated the theatre. While successfully touching viewers' hearts, the movie is also making good money and establishing a reputation for itself internationally. 'The Kerala Story' has earned more than 200 crores at the Indian box office, yet it is still playing to audiences all throughout the nation.

Sunshine Pictures, which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is responsible for the production, development, and distribution of The Kerala Story. The cast is led by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, which was formed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who also which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen. serves as the film's producer, creative director, and co-writer, has provided financial support for The Kerala Story.

Since making its theatrical debut, The Kerala Story by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has dominated the theatre. While successfully touching viewers' hearts, the movie is also making good money and establishing a reputation for itself internationally. 'The Kerala Story' has earned more than 200 crores at the Indian box office, yet it is still playing to audiences all throughout the nation.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke out against publications that misrepresented his comments over the ban on The Kerala Story and used his social media accounts to call for an end to the circulation of false information. The Adah Sharma-starring film has been well-received at the box office while simultaneously being outlawed in some regions. Nawaz previously discussed the movie when he was questioned about it by a news website in reaction to Anurag Kashyap's tweet.

ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha opened up on how Parineeti Chopra 'entered' his life with 'dash of smiles'