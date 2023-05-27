Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala Story: ISIS supporters send open threat to blast Mauritius theatre if they showcase film

    Although the movie 'The Jerala Story' set a number of records and won over the public, its plot has drawn criticism from many, and since the movie's debut, we have seen a number of developments related to it. Vipul Amrutal has recently increased security as a threat rises.

    ISIS supporters send open threat to blast Mauritius theatre if they showcase 'The Kerala Story' ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 27, 2023, 5:23 PM IST

    Although the movie set a number of records and won over the public, its plot has drawn criticism from many, and since the movie's debut, we have seen a number of developments related to it. Vipul Amrutal has recently increased security as a threat rises. 

    A threat to put bombs at the theatre in response to the showing of the movie The Kerela Story was received to him by a Mauritius-based theatre chain in an attachment with the subject line "MCine." "Sir/Madam: Mcine will be destroved tomorrow as we are planting some bombs in your bloody cinema, you want to see cinema, okay tomorrow you will see a very good cinema," the note stated. Remember, tomorrow is Friday. Bomb-planting for The The Kerala Story in Mcine”.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra opens up on action sequences in Citadel; know details

    Since making its theatrical debut, The Kerala Story by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has dominated the theatre. While successfully touching viewers' hearts, the movie is also making good money and establishing a reputation for itself internationally. 'The Kerala Story' has earned more than 200 crores at the Indian box office, yet it is still playing to audiences all throughout the nation. 

    Sunshine Pictures, which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is responsible for the production, development, and distribution of The Kerala Story. The cast is led by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, which was formed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who also which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen. serves as the film's producer, creative director, and co-writer, has provided financial support for The Kerala Story. 

    Since making its theatrical debut, The Kerala Story by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has dominated the theatre. While successfully touching viewers' hearts, the movie is also making good money and establishing a reputation for itself internationally. 'The Kerala Story' has earned more than 200 crores at the Indian box office, yet it is still playing to audiences all throughout the nation. 

    Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke out against publications that misrepresented his comments over the ban on The Kerala Story and used his social media accounts to call for an end to the circulation of false information. The Adah Sharma-starring film has been well-received at the box office while simultaneously being outlawed in some regions. Nawaz previously discussed the movie when he was questioned about it by a news website in reaction to Anurag Kashyap's tweet. 

    ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha opened up on how Parineeti Chopra 'entered' his life with 'dash of smiles'

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Tanushree Chatterjee Pradeep Pandey BOLD dance on Saadhe Teen Baje goes viral watch RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Tanushree Chatterjee, Pradeep Pandey's BOLD dance on ‘Saadhe Teen Baje’ goes viral-WATCH

    Veteran Telugu director K Vasu passes away in Hyderabad after suffering from kidney-related ailments ADC

    Veteran Telugu director K Vasu passes away in Hyderabad after suffering from kidney-related ailments

    Kishore Kumar Biopic: Ranveer Singh to 'REPLACE' Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know RBA

    Kishore Kumar Biopic: Ranveer Singh to 'REPLACE' Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

    Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix: Bad Bunny takes cue from supermodel pal Kendall Jenner with shirt choice ADC

    Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix: Bad Bunny takes cue from supermodel pal Kendall Jenner with shirt choice

    Video Akshay Kumar enjoys volleyball with Dehradun police amid Shankara shoot ADC

    Video: Akshay Kumar enjoys volleyball with Dehradun police amid 'Shankara' shoot

    Recent Stories

    Ultimate travel bucket list: 7 places you 'must visit before you die' RBA

    Ultimate travel bucket list: 7 places you 'must visit before you die'

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Tanushree Chatterjee Pradeep Pandey BOLD dance on Saadhe Teen Baje goes viral watch RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Tanushree Chatterjee, Pradeep Pandey's BOLD dance on ‘Saadhe Teen Baje’ goes viral-WATCH

    PM thanks people of India as #9YearsOfModiGovt trends on Twitter AJR

    PM thanks people of India as #9YearsOfModiGovt trends on Twitter

    IPL 2023: Is immature bowling line-up the reason for MI Mumbai Indians downfall? Head coach Mark Boucher critiques-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is immature bowling line-up the reason for MI's downfall? Head coach Mark Boucher critiques

    Veteran Telugu director K Vasu passes away in Hyderabad after suffering from kidney-related ailments ADC

    Veteran Telugu director K Vasu passes away in Hyderabad after suffering from kidney-related ailments

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon