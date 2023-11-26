Is Vijay Verma getting married to Tamannaah Bhatia? Here's what the 'Jaane Jaan' actor said

Actor Vijay Varma jokingly dismisses marriage rumors, stating no girl wants him to marry. Reports suggest he and Tamannaah Bhatia are considering marriage, but no official confirmation has yet been received

Vijay Varma recently shared insights into his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia and responded to questions about their potential marriage plans. The couple, known for their public displays of affection, has been dating for a significant period. When asked about marriage at the Sahitya Aaj Tak event in Delhi, Vijay humorously remarked that no girl desires him to marry. He playfully said, "Koi ladki nahi chahti ki mai shaadi karu, pehli baat toh!" (First of all, no girl wants me to get married).

Rumors about the duo considering marriage have surfaced, with reports suggesting that Tamannaah and Vijay are contemplating taking their relationship to the next level. According to a source, Tamannaah is reportedly "under pressure" from her parents to tie the knot. However, there is no official confirmation regarding their wedding plans at this time.

Vijay expressed that he is currently enjoying the best phase of his life. Reflecting on his career, he shared that the most challenging period was waiting for the theatrical release of Monsoon Shootout (2013). Despite expecting a significant change in his life after the film's positive reception at the Cannes Film Festival, it did not unfold as anticipated.

The actor also discussed his role in Mirzapur, revealing that he studied Pankaj Tripathi extensively to emulate his tone and accent. Vijay disclosed that he watched many videos of Pankaj Tripathi to capture the essence of his character accurately.

Regarding his recent projects, Vijay was featured as a police officer in Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix India film Jaane Jaan, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor. His upcoming film, Suriya 43, will see him sharing screen space with Nazriya Fahadh and Dulquer Salmaan.