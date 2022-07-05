Is Vijay Sethupathi in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise? Here's what we know

Here are some latest reports regarding the upcoming Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, which are circulating in the entertainment industry. According to recent sources, Vijay Sethupathi will appear in the movie. For a key role in the sequel, it is rumoured that the filmmakers have approached a skilled actor who can excel in any role, whether it be that of the protagonist or adversary.

There are several rumours that the producers have asked Vijay Sethupathi to play a significant part in the movie. The actor initially took part in Pushpa: The Rise as well, but due to personal reasons, he withdrew. With Vijay Sethupathi, the Pushpa team is now trying their luck again.

Additionally, he was requested to take on the role of a forest officer in the opening section of the movie. But for a variety of reasons, he was unable to accept it. This time, though, Vijay has consented to take on a new character as a cruel, scary adversary, according to a source published by the Times of India.

According to rumours, in the movie, Vijay Sethupathi would play the threatening adversary who will topple Allu Arjun's alias Pushpa Raj's kingdom. He will work with Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, a figure played by Fahadh Faasil, to cause trouble for Pushpa Raj in paradise.

Pushpa: According to a reliable source, The Rule will start applying in August. "The film will now begin production by August after an extended timetable of more than six months. Several action scenes will be shot, and the ones planned so far are reportedly among the most expensive in Indian cinema history. The team is currently planning to release in the second half of 2023, which would be followed by a protracted post-production phase "according to a source familiar with the development.