Is that Imran Khan in Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Eid party pic?

When Aamir Khan launched his nephew Imran Khan in the movie ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, the actor became an instant heartthrob of Bollywood. Young women used to crush hard on Imran, and they, for sure, crush on him even today. While he went on to do several films after his debut movie, it was this cute love story that hit off really well with the audience – so much so, that even today, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is one of the most favourite films of most Bollywood fans.

The film had marked a promising start to Imran Khan’s career, and those cute looks of his only added to it. However, a few years into the film industry and Imran suddenly disappeared. The actor stopped doing films, slowly and gradually vanishing from the memories of the fans.

But now, Imran Khan’s back in the news. The actor’s latest photograph is out on social media and the netzines cannot believe it is him, leaving them shocked as they cannot believe that their favourite actor has changed so much.

ALSO READ: Watch: Shehnaaz Gill pulls Salman Khan into a warm hug at the Eid party

The picture is said to be from Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Eid party that was held on Tuesday in Mumbai. The star kid celebrated the festival with her near and dear ones, and the list also obviously included her elder male cousin, Imran Khan.

Take a look at the photo here:

In the photograph that Ira Khan has shared on her social media, Imran Khan is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama as he poses for the camera with his baby cousin sister. The actor is seen carrying a salt and pepper look.

Apart from this picture, Ira dropped a photo dump from her Eid celebrations, striking poses with her loved ones. The pictures also feature her rumoured boyfriend Nupur Shikher.

ALSO READ: Eid 2022: Priyanka Chopra’s missing this on Eid-ul-Fitr