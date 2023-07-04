Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Prabhas' next film 'Salaar' a part of Yash's 'KGF' universe? Here's what we know

    Fans eagerly await more information on Prabhas' 'Salaar,' as the teaser release date was out a few days back. We're wondering if the picture will be part of filmmaker Prashanth Neel's 'KGF' world.

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 7:43 AM IST

    Director Prashanth Neel's blockbuster films, 'KGF Chapter 1' and 'KGF Chapter 2', captivated audiences. Taking the next step, he has vowed to produce another cinematic marvel with 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas. The significant news concerning the publication of the 'Salaar' teaser was revealed earlier today, July 3. However, we can't help but wonder whether this will be a part of the 'KGF' world, and here is why we believe it will be.

    The teaser announcement news of Prashanth Neel’s next film, ‘Salaar’ was made earlier today. The teaser's release date was the first thing that attracted our attention. We may recollect the finale of 'KGF 2' when Yash's character, Rocky Bhai, is sailing the ship in the stormy sea and is assaulted. However, not many of us may have noticed that the time on the wall clock was 5:12 AM, which coincided with the publication of the 'Salaar' teaser on July 6.

    Isn't this an incredible coincidence? We don't believe so. We believe that filmmaker Prashanth Neel has given subtle hints for our astute eyes to deduce that 'Salaar' is truly a part of the KGF world. The Internet is feeling the same way!


    On the second anniversary of KGF 2, the creators teased the audience with a brief look and fueled speculation about KGF 3. This makes it quite evident that the KGF crisis is far from done. With Salaar now making its way to the surface, we believe it may be a chapter in Prashanth Neel's cinematic world.

    This has piqued our interest in seeing Rocky Bhai appear on TV alongside the most aggressive man, Salaar.

