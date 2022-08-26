Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Liger star Vijay Deverakonda arrogant? Here's what Maratha Mandir Cinema's owner Manoj Desai has to say

    Manoj Desai, Executive Director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir bash Vijay Devarakonda. He criticised Vijay for his comments on the boycott trend and blamed the actor for negative reviews of Liger.

    Is Liger star Vijay Deverakonda arrogant? Here's what Maratha Mandir Cinema's owner Manoj Desai has to say
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, is out in theatres. Despite being one of the year's most anticipated films, it appears to have disappointed viewers. While Liger has received mixed responses from audiences and reviewers, a Mumbai theatre owner has slammed Deverakonda as arrogant.

    Executive Director of Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy In a recent interview, Manoj Desai criticised Vijay Deverakonda for his remarks on the boycott movement. He also said the South's biggest star was to blame for the movie's unfavourable reviews following its premiere.

    Also Read: Romantic Pictures Alert: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan enjoying their Spain vacay

    "Why do you think saying 'Boycott our movie' is smart? On OTT, no one will even watch. Your actions have caused us problems and negatively influenced our advance reservations. You are an anaconda, Mr. Vijay, not "Konda Konda." You sound like an anaconda when you talk. "Vinaash kaale vipareet buddhi," which means that as the end draws near, the mind shuts down, is what you are doing. Nevertheless, you may do as you like, the theatre owner informed a popular entertainment website.

    "Mr. Vijay, it appears that you have grown arrogant; have you not seen the impact of 'Watch the movie or if you don't desire to then don't watch'? Watch Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar's struggles if the audience won't watch. I had great hopes for the movie, but painful effects from the interview's words have been felt. Not to do this, and never pay attention to hashtags, he said.

    Also Read: Anupam Kher on why South cinema is doing better than Bollywood; here's what he said

    For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda was recently asked about the boycott Liger trend in a recent interview, when the actor said ‘Kaun rokenge dekh lenge’. “I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now. We have mother’s blessings, people’s love, God’s support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us!" he had said.

    Also Read: Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer rakes in $350k, overseas

    Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are starring together onscreen for the first time in Liger. Deverakonda is portraying an MMA fighter in the movie. American boxer Mike Tyson makes his Bollywood debut in the movie as well. Liger is being jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. There are Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of Liger in theatres.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
