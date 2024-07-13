Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble

    Mother of 6 Kris Jenner has already chosen her two bridesmaids. She is said to be getting married to her longtime lover, Corey Gamble. Kris has previously been married to Robert Kardashian and then to Caitlyn Jenner.

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner getting married for 3rd time? 68-year-old to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    Momager Kris Jenner appears to have broken her silence on the potential of taking her more than a decade-long relationship with lover Corey Gamble to the next level. The 68-year-old American TV star even had her closest friends clamouring for her to reveal her wedding plans. However, she surprised everyone by announcing that she was prepping for an imminent operation.

    Is Kris Jenner getting married soon?
    On the July 10 episode of The Kardashians, the matriarch revealed that she will shortly have hysterectomy surgery, revealing that her cancer was "growing" as she "mourns" the loss of her ovaries. As predicted, the surprising revelation left her longtime pals Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick speechless. "I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married," Kathy said.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani wears 50-carat diamond custom lion brooch for pre-wedding

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

    The momager immediately turned the tone of the conversation and began discussing her wedding plans. Kris was formerly married to Robert Kardashian and then to Caitlyn Jenner. In chat with her friends, she did not rule out the possibility of getting married for the third time.

    In 2018, she said that she believed in the "never say never" approach. However, her appearance on the "Divorce Sucks!" podcast revealed that her past marriages had certainly influenced her decision-making process when it came to weddings. "But I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past," Kris explained at the time.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

    Likewise, Kris still doesn't want to rush into it. Jenner hinted at her wedding ceremony with Corey, claiming she'd follow through with her marital plans soon. "Maybe when I'm 70," she told her BFFs.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan attends with family

    Her new attitude to marriage contrasts sharply with her previous statements, as she also implied in 2017 that she had no intention of walking down the aisle again. Kris' responses were clouded by ambiguity back then. "You know, I've done that twice and it didn't work out so well," she told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2017. "So I don't know — you never know."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

    Nonetheless, Kris' friends weren't alone in conjecturing about her wedding plans. Engagement rumours took flight in 2023 on Valentine's Day (and even in 2018) when the Kardashian family manager was spotted sporting a $1.2 million diamond ring.

    

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

    Jenner and Gamble's names have been romantically linked since 2014. They supposedly met when fashion designer Riccardo Tisci introduced them in Ibiza, Spain. The momager has a 25-year age difference with her boyfriend, who has regularly appeared on the Hulu reality TV programme and is a business executive and talent manager who thrives in the music industry.

    Simultaneously, she encouraged her female friends to dress up as her bridesmaids. "Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid," she replied to Kathy's initial assumptions. "I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married."

