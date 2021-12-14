Is Karishma Tanna getting married to Varun Bangera next year? Here's what we know

After the wedding of Vicky-Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, it looks like Karishma Tanna is all set to get married. Here's what we know about the same. Read to know about Karishma's wedding plans with beau Varun Bangera.

It looks like the wedding bells will continue to ring in the Bollywood and TV industry. After Vicky-Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding, it seems like Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Karishma Tanna reportedly will be getting married soon. As per a report in ETimes TV, the diva will be tying the knot with her long time beau Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022. The wedding festivities shall begin from February 4 and shall have sangeet and Mehendi functions.

The couple will be hosting a wedding reception on February 6, 2022. The wedding festivities of the Naagin 3 actress will take place in Mumbai. She had her engagement with a Mumbai-based businessman on November 12, in Mumbai. The report had said that "Karishma has been tight-lipped about her wedding details, she doesn’t want undue attention on her personal life. She wants it to be an all family and friends’ affair.” The report had further spoken on how they had met. “The two met at a common friend’s party around a year-and-a-half ago. They hit it off instantly and have been dating since.”

The actress has not revealed any details related to her personal life, but her soon-to-be husband had posted a romantic photo from their engagement. The couple's common friend Suved Lohia had also confirmed the news and had said that he had posted a romantic photo of the pair who were head-over-heels in love with one another. Karishma was seen sitting in Varun's lap as they looked romantically in the eyes of one another.

He had even captioned the post as, "Two hearts one beat, two bodies one soul. Congratulations to my man and my KT." He added, "The rumours shall stop now." Varun and Karishma were seen holidaying in Dubai and were also seen spending quality time with one another. She had often posted photos of her vacation on her social media feed.


