Is Diljit Dosanjh in trouble? Singer faces legal action for singing about alcohol at Ludhiana concert

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated New Year's Eve concert in Ludhiana was tarnished by legal turmoil following a complaint made by Chandigarh associate professor Punditrao Dharenavar. The allegation caused the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab, to send an official notice to Ludhiana's District Commissioner, requesting that the artist refrain from singing specific songs during his live concert on December 31, 2024.

The notification, which was submitted to Ludhiana's municipal authorities, particularly demands for a ban on songs suspected of encouraging alcohol, such as 'Patiala Pegg', '5 Tara Theke', and 'Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya)', even if the words have been amended.

The complaint refers to previous warnings issued to Diljit Dosanjh by numerous authorities, which instructed him not to perform these problematic tunes. Despite these warnings, the performer proceeded to perform them with minor word changes.

Panditrao Dharenavar, who submitted the complaint, voiced serious worries about the influence of such songs on young audiences, particularly when underage youngsters are present. Dharenavar also referenced a 2019 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which asked the police to guarantee that no songs inciting alcohol, drugs, or violence are played at public gatherings, including live concerts.

According to the court's ruling, songs glorifying substances such as alcohol or narcotics have a negative influence on impressionable youth. Panditrao has also stated that he will take the case to the Punjab and Haryana High Court if the performance continues with this music.

He also chastised Dosanjh for singing such songs while wearing a pagadi, a traditional headdress that he says should not be connected with promoting bad ideals.

The Ludhiana event, added at the last minute to Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour, marked the culmination of his three-month statewide performance schedule. Originally, the tour was scheduled to end in Guwahati, however the Ludhiana event was announced on December 23 and sold out within minutes of ticket sales beginning.

Diljit Dosanjh had previously come under fire in other locations for similar reasons in the days preceding up to his Ludhiana performance. During his November concert in Hyderabad, the Telangana government served him with a legal notice citing a complaint regarding his performance of alcohol and violence-promoting songs.

Furthermore, during his Indore performance, the artist addressed the subject of black market ticket sales, defending himself against allegations that his tickets were being resold at exorbitant costs.

The dispute around Diljit Dosanjh's song lyrics is not new. Earlier this year, the musician made news for statements about booze in his songs.

During a performance in Ahmedabad, he pledged to stop producing alcohol-related songs if the Indian government imposed a nationwide spirits prohibition. "If all the states declare themselves as dry states, I promise I won't sing about alcohol ever again," Dosanjh said.

Despite the ongoing legal issues, Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour has been a huge success, with tickets selling out rapidly at each location.



