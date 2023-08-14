Is Britney Spears getting set for interview with Oprah Winfrey amid Memoir release?

Rumours are rampantly swirling in media mills and industry as the iconic American pop Queen Britney Spears reportedly considered a tell-all interview, possibly with Oprah Winfrey, overlapping with her memoir release. Britney Spears's memoir will be released soon, and the ardent #Britney fans are thrilled to get to know her side of the story finally.

With Britney Spears' upcoming memoir release in October, speculations and assumptions are rampantly going on in the media and Hollywood music industry about whether the pop star will sit down for a candid and frank television interview. Rumours suggest that iconic host Oprah Winfrey might lead the conversation. However, several contradictory reports debate the chances and feasibility of such an interview to likely happen due to the sensitive nature of Britney's recent struggles post the gruelling conservatorship battle. Britney Spears often sets Instagram by storm with her dance videos and posts and now that her memoir is about to release soon, she is in the news for same. Britney's new song with eminent rapper artist Will.I.Am after a decade is also smashing records everywhere.

ALSO READ: OMG 2: Yami Gautam impresses Pankaj Tripathi with her preparation for the film; Know Details

Britney Spears, whose memoir's release got postponed, is reportedly pondering and thinking a lot over the idea of an interview to overlap with the book's debut. The suggestion that she might engage in a televised conversation, possibly with Oprah Winfrey, has sent waves of thrill and excitement among fans. If realized, this would mark Britney's first televised interview since her conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Sources paint a complex picture of the situation. On the one hand, various networks and streaming platforms are allegedly enthusiastic and zealous to have an opportunity of doing a revealing interview with the star, offering substantial sums of money. Oprah Winfrey is reportedly one of the interested parties. Yet, conflicting reports highlight the grave challenges that Britney may face in opening up about her life. Some sources express worries about the emotional and mental turmoil such discussions could take on her mental health, highlighting that her trauma isn't something that can be over.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale: When and where to watch Salman Khan's popular show