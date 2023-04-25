Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka; couple plays badminton

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a dine-out at the CTR restaurant in Bengaluru, where an intruder tried to break security for a selfie with the Bollywood actress. Later, the couple was seen playing badminton at a co-working place.

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka Shamra; couple plays badminton (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    Stand-in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper and opener Virat Kohli is having a decent time with his side in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is well in the playoffs race. Last week, he and his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma, were spotted at the Shri Sagar Central Tiffin Room (CTR) restaurant in Bengaluru.

    Anushka had shared pictures of her dining out at the restaurant, where she had enjoyed some authentic south-Indian delicacies with Kohli and some close personal friends. Meanwhile, in a new video that has gone viral, a rush of Virushka's supporters and paparazzi was seen outside the restaurant as the security struggled hard to get control of the hustle and make way for the couple to exit.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    As the couple stepped out of the eatery, an intruder tried to break the security for a selfie with the couple, with Anushka trying to enter the car, waiting right outside the restaurant's gate to pick the couple up. Kohli was upset at the fan and gave him a stare before they boarded the car.

    In the meantime, on Monday, Virushka paid a surprise visit to a co-working space in Bengaluru. It happened to be a surprise event organised by PUMA, for which Anushka is the brand ambassador, as the couple was seen engaging in a game of mixed-doubles badminton. Following the friendly match with two lucky residents, they also spread awareness regarding health and fitness, as the two have always been brand ambassadors for a healthy India. Check out the video and some photos of the same here:

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mangalavaaram Payal Rajput goes topless for Ajay Bhupathi's latest horror thriller RBA

    Mangalavaaram: Payal Rajput goes topless for Ajay Bhupathi's latest horror thriller

    Will Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni be blessed with baby girl? Here's what RRR star hints RBA

    Will Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni be blessed with baby girl? Here's what RRR star hints

    Photos Chiranjeevi's luxurious Jubilee Hills house is truly HOME SWEET HOME ADC

    Photos: Chiranjeevi's luxurious Jubilee Hills house is truly HOME SWEET HOME

    WWE Triple H announces World Heavyweight Championship return with new title belt; Twitter nostalgic-ayh

    WWE: Triple H announces World Heavyweight Championship return with new title belt; Twitter nostalgic

    BTS Jungkook fulfills promise, unveils 'perilla oil makguksu' recipe, ARMY goes crazy ADC

    BTS' Jungkook fulfills promise, unveils 'perilla oil makguksu' recipe, ARMY goes crazy

    Recent Stories

    UP Board 10 Result 2023 is OUT: Girls outdo boys, pass percentage stands at 89.78 AJR

    UP Board 10 Result 2023 is OUT: Girls outdo boys, pass percentage stands at 89.78

    football Lionel Messi in Barcelona: PSG star enjoys time in Catalan capital as speculation of comeback grows - WATCH snt

    Lionel Messi in Barcelona: PSG star enjoys time in Catalan capital as speculation of comeback grows - WATCH

    Ex MP Anand Mohan among 26 others to be freed from jail after Bihar govt tweaks prison rules gcw

    Ex-MP Anand Mohan, among 26 others, to be freed from jail after Bihar govt tweaks prison rules

    Mangalavaaram Payal Rajput goes topless for Ajay Bhupathi's latest horror thriller RBA

    Mangalavaaram: Payal Rajput goes topless for Ajay Bhupathi's latest horror thriller

    UP Result Toppers List 2023: Shubh Chapra tops Class 12, Priyanshi Soni in Class 10; see complete list

    UP Result Toppers List 2023: Shubh Chapra tops Class 12, Priyanshi Soni in Class 10; see complete list

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon