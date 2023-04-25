IPL 2023: Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka; couple plays badminton

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a dine-out at the CTR restaurant in Bengaluru, where an intruder tried to break security for a selfie with the Bollywood actress. Later, the couple was seen playing badminton at a co-working place.

Stand-in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper and opener Virat Kohli is having a decent time with his side in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is well in the playoffs race. Last week, he and his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma, were spotted at the Shri Sagar Central Tiffin Room (CTR) restaurant in Bengaluru.

Anushka had shared pictures of her dining out at the restaurant, where she had enjoyed some authentic south-Indian delicacies with Kohli and some close personal friends. Meanwhile, in a new video that has gone viral, a rush of Virushka's supporters and paparazzi was seen outside the restaurant as the security struggled hard to get control of the hustle and make way for the couple to exit.

As the couple stepped out of the eatery, an intruder tried to break the security for a selfie with the couple, with Anushka trying to enter the car, waiting right outside the restaurant's gate to pick the couple up. Kohli was upset at the fan and gave him a stare before they boarded the car.

In the meantime, on Monday, Virushka paid a surprise visit to a co-working space in Bengaluru. It happened to be a surprise event organised by PUMA, for which Anushka is the brand ambassador, as the couple was seen engaging in a game of mixed-doubles badminton. Following the friendly match with two lucky residents, they also spread awareness regarding health and fitness, as the two have always been brand ambassadors for a healthy India. Check out the video and some photos of the same here: