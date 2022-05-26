IPL 2022: Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final

The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and marking the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, will be released at the IPL final on Sunday, May 29.

The finals of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will witness the clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and either Rajasthan Royals(RR) or Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, May 29. However, the IPL fans will also stand a chance to witness another big event that will be held during the IPL final.

Aamir Khan started with the preparations of releasing his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ during the IPL final. Not only will he be releasing his film’s trailer, but the actor is also gearing up to host the finale event, reportedly.

As per the video shared by the makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, hints have been dropped regarding Aamir Khan hosting the IPL finals wherein he will be seen conversing with some of the biggest names from the cricketing world, including former cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

ALSO READ: Top Gun Maverick Twitter review: Tom Cruise’s film hailed as 'sensational', 'movie of the year'

The video shows Aamir Khan taking help from a crew member of the TV channel that will be airing the IPL final, regarding the questions he should be asking Harbhajan Singh. He then decides to go ahead and test his interviewing skills which end up in a rather hilarious manner.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in plunging gown, leather onesie at Cannes

It will be for the first time in the history of IPL that a film’s trailer will be released during the mega cricketing event. The excitement among cricket and cinema lovers has made Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ as one of the most talked-about topis on social media.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, a Hindi remake of Forest Gump, will star Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film is one of the highly anticipated films of the year 2022. The movie, helmed by Advait Chandan and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, was delayed multiple times because of the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the film is not set to release in the theatres on August 11.