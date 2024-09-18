Inside Shah Rukh Khan's maze-like mind and Amitabh Bachchan's unmatched power: Karan Johar spills the secrets

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are some of the most popular stars in Bollywood and have a strong fan following not just in India but all over the world. Many of their peers have told stories about being completely taken aback by their presence in the room. Recently, film producer-director Karan Johar gave his thoughts on the two superstars. In an interview with Jai Madaan, Karan revealed that he respects and admires Shah Rukh Khan's intellect and kindness. He also opened up about being in awe of Amitabh Bachchan's power.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Karan said, “I have admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. His mind, his heart, his ability. I am in awe of how much he has done to nurture his mind. He always had a beating heart. That always existed. He has a big heart. But, his mind is like a maze. Whenever I hear him speak, he is somebody who can command your attention, no matter where in the world you are. He is that kind of an actor, who doesn’t just become an ambassador for our industry, but for our nation.”

Additionally, Karan also described Amitabh Bachchan with the word 'power'. He said, “Mr Amitabh Bachchan has the power of his being, that when he enters a room, most people stand up. They don’t know why they are standing up.” He added, “He exudes an aura that is beyond your understanding of what energy or power is. He has the power to move you. You will be the most awkward version of yourself in front of him. I have heard people say and do all kinds of strange things because they don’t know how to react. That is true power.”

Karan Johar has worked with both SRK and Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. KJO has also made hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Khena, and My Name is Khan with Shah Rukh Khan.

