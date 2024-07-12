Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian 2 REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kamal Haasan, Shankar's latest film worth watching? Read this

    Indian 2 X Review: Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned nemesis, in this highly expected sequel to the iconic Indian (1996). Kamal, Shankar's film is in standard and IMAX formats in theatres worldwide. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, titled Indian 2 in Tamil, Hindustani 2 in Hindi, and Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    Indian 2 is a Tamil vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar and written by B. Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar. The film, sometimes known as "Indian 2: Zero Tolerance," opened in cinemas on July 12th. In this highly anticipated sequel to the famous "Indian" (1996), Kamal Haasan returns to play Senapathy, an aged freedom fighter turned vigilante. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, with titles "Indian 2" in Tamil, "Hindustani 2" in Hindi, and "Bharateeyudu 2" in Telugu.

    Senapathy, a former freedom warrior turned vigilante famed for combating corruption in India, has returned from Hong Kong to aid Chitra Varadharajan, who exposes corrupt politicians through web videos.

    Indian 2 Cast 
    The cast of "Indian 2" is excellent, with Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy, or Indian, and Siddharth as Chitra Aravindhan. Rakul Preet Singh plays Disha, S. J. Suryah portrays Sakala Kala Vallavan, and Bobby Simha plays Pramod. Vivek represents a CBI officer, while Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Aarthi. The ensemble cast consists of Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Kalidas Jayaram, Nedumudi Venu as Inspector Krishnaswamy, Delhi Ganesh, and Manobala. 

    Additional notable actors include Jagan as Thambesh, Gulshan Grover as Amit Agarwal, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Akhilendra Mishra, Jayaprakash, G. Marimuthu, George Maryan, Vinod Sagar, Yograj Singh, Renuka, Kalyani Natarajan, C. Ranganathan, Benedict Garrett, Ravi Venkatraman, Cheranraj, and Demi-Leigh Tebow, who makes a special appearance in the "Calendar Song."

    About Indian 2 
    The film's staff is extremely competent, including composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographers Ravi Varman and R. Rathnavelu, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, production designer T. Muthuraj, and visual effects supervisor V. Srinivas Mohan.

    "Indian 2" plays in cinemas worldwide in conventional and IMAX formats. Due to its lengthy runtime of more than six hours, the film will be broken into two parts, with "Indian 3" set to be released in 2025. The debut of "Indian 2" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this vigilante action flick.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
