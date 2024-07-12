Indian 2 REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kamal Haasan, Shankar's latest film worth watching? Read this

Indian 2 X Review: Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned nemesis, in this highly expected sequel to the iconic Indian (1996). Kamal, Shankar's film is in standard and IMAX formats in theatres worldwide. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, titled Indian 2 in Tamil, Hindustani 2 in Hindi, and Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu.

Indian 2 is a Tamil vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar and written by B. Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar. The film, sometimes known as "Indian 2: Zero Tolerance," opened in cinemas on July 12th. In this highly anticipated sequel to the famous "Indian" (1996), Kamal Haasan returns to play Senapathy, an aged freedom fighter turned vigilante. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, with titles "Indian 2" in Tamil, "Hindustani 2" in Hindi, and "Bharateeyudu 2" in Telugu.

Senapathy, a former freedom warrior turned vigilante famed for combating corruption in India, has returned from Hong Kong to aid Chitra Varadharajan, who exposes corrupt politicians through web videos.

Indian 2 Cast

The cast of "Indian 2" is excellent, with Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy, or Indian, and Siddharth as Chitra Aravindhan. Rakul Preet Singh plays Disha, S. J. Suryah portrays Sakala Kala Vallavan, and Bobby Simha plays Pramod. Vivek represents a CBI officer, while Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Aarthi. The ensemble cast consists of Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Kalidas Jayaram, Nedumudi Venu as Inspector Krishnaswamy, Delhi Ganesh, and Manobala.

Shankar's last proper hit was #Enthiran which was released in 2010 & his luck writer late sujata garu last film Also after Shankar film's getting failed I think he lost his backbone.

Shankar needs a solid writer department. Hope's on #Gamechanger#indian2#Indian3#Bharateeyudu2 — Sanjay (@sanjayshu1) July 12, 2024

Additional notable actors include Jagan as Thambesh, Gulshan Grover as Amit Agarwal, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Akhilendra Mishra, Jayaprakash, G. Marimuthu, George Maryan, Vinod Sagar, Yograj Singh, Renuka, Kalyani Natarajan, C. Ranganathan, Benedict Garrett, Ravi Venkatraman, Cheranraj, and Demi-Leigh Tebow, who makes a special appearance in the "Calendar Song."

I plan to watch Ulaga Nayagan #KamalHaasan superhit movie #Indian2 on Sunday.. I shall post my Review on Sunday Afternoon.. Big hype in the Media.. It may smash many world records.. Best wishes.. pic.twitter.com/BwsJkhYykw — Dharma (@Dharma4X) July 12, 2024

About Indian 2

The film's staff is extremely competent, including composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographers Ravi Varman and R. Rathnavelu, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, production designer T. Muthuraj, and visual effects supervisor V. Srinivas Mohan.

Keeping a side excellent first 20min disastrous first half



Only good thing is Ani boy 👍 #Indian2 #Bharateeyudu2 — koushik (@koushik0909) July 12, 2024

"Indian 2" plays in cinemas worldwide in conventional and IMAX formats. Due to its lengthy runtime of more than six hours, the film will be broken into two parts, with "Indian 3" set to be released in 2025. The debut of "Indian 2" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this vigilante action flick.

