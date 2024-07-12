Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian 2 BO collection day 1 prediction: Will Kamal Haasan's film be a blockbuster?

    Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy, now an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante. According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Indian 2 is predicted to perform well on its opening day. 

    Indian 2 BO collection day 1 prediction: Will Kamal Haasan's film be a blockbuster?
    Indian 2, a Tamil vigilante action film, is directed by S. Shankar and co-written by B. Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar. It was released as Indian 2: Zero Tolerance and had its theatrical debut on July 12th. In this highly awaited sequel to the legendary Indian (1996), Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante.

    The film is available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi as Indian 2, Hindustani 2, and Bharateeyudu 2, respectively. According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Indian 2 is predicted to do well on its first day.

    Day: India Net Collection Day 1 [First Friday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data and will be updated as new information becomes available.) Total: ₹ 0 Cr. Indian 2. Premise Senapathy, a former freedom warrior who has become a vigilante against corruption in India, returns from Hong Kong to support Chitra Varadharajan in his attempts to expose corrupt politicians. 

    Indian 2 Cast 
    "Indian 2" stars Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy (Indian), Siddharth as Chitra Aravindhan, Rakul Preet Singh as Disha, S. J. Suryah as Sakala Kala Vallavan, and Bobby Simha as Pramod. Vivek appears as a CBI officer, while Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Aarthi. 

    Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Kalidas Jayaram, Nedumudi Venu as Inspector Krishnaswamy, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jagan as Thambesh, Gulshan Grover as Amit Agarwal, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Akhilendra Mishra, Jayaprakash, G. Marimuthu, George Maryan, Vinod Sagar, Yograj Singh, Renuka, Kalyani Natarajan, C. Ranganathan, Benedict Garrett, Ravi Venkatraman, Cheran

    Indian 2 Crew 
    The film's brilliant staff includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographers Ravi Varman and R. Rathnavelu, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, production designer T. Muthuraj, and visual effects supervisor V. Srinivas Mohan. Indian 2 is being shown worldwide in both conventional and IMAX formats. The film's lengthy runtime of almost six hours prompted its division into two parts, with "Indian 3" set for release in 2025.

