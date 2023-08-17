Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Imran Khan takes to Instagram, shares BTS scenes photos of LUCK; reveals he burnt eyelashes while shooting

    Imran Khan logged onto Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the 'Luck' filming.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Imran Khan, star of 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na,' is set to return to the big screen on Wednesday, and he has now revealed a terrifying incident that occurred during the filming. The actor resorted to Instagram to post a number of behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the 'Luck' set. Imran said that he burned his eyelashes while filming an action scene. Imran was seen holding an umbrella in the first image while filming an action sequence involving fire. 

    Speaking of Luck... I found these old pictures and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that's real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that's also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna.” he captioned it. 'Luck,' directed by Soham Shah, starring Imran Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Sanjay Dutt, and Ravi Kishan among others. Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd. produced the film.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

    Imran made his acting debut as a young artist in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The actor secured his spot in the profession with his performance in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, his first film as a lead and as an adult. He was most recently seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. His stint in the industry, though, was brief, and he is said to be making a comeback soon. He has had some of the biggest hits in his career, including his debut with Genelia D'Souza. Some of his most popular films include Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and I Hate Luv Stories.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
