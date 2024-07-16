Iman Chakraborty, ex-gf of Shovon Ganguly once opened up about her depression post their breakup; Read more

With Shovon Ganguly marrying Sohini Sarkar, we came across a previous interview of his ex-girlfriend, Iman Chakraborty, where she discussed her battle with depression following their split

Popular singer Shovan Ganguly recently tied the knot with Bengali actress Sohini Sarkar. Shovan first gained recognition as the winner of Zee Bangla's singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, in 2012, which launched a series of singing projects for him. However, following the announcement of his marriage, discussions about his past relationships resurfaced on social media, particularly focusing on his rumored relationship with fellow singer Iman Chakraborty.

Alleged Reasons Behind Shovan and Iman's Breakup

Despite being four years younger, age was never a barrier for Shovan and Iman during their relationship. They publicly acknowledged their bond on the Bengali reality show Didi Number One, hosted by Rachana Banerjee. However, fans were disheartened when reports of their breakup surfaced. It was speculated that a pivotal moment occurred during an episode of the same show when Shovan appeared with his mother, who reportedly disapproved of Iman as a potential daughter-in-law. This disapproval was suggested as a significant factor contributing to their separation, although neither Shovan nor Iman has confirmed this.

Iman Chakraborty's Struggle with Depression

In a 2020 interview with Calcutta Times, Iman candidly shared her struggles with depression following her breakup with Shovan. She revealed that for eight months, she battled intense feelings of hopelessness, even contemplating ending her life due to her inability to cope with her emotional state. Iman described how she isolated herself, withdrawing from friends and activities she once enjoyed, including music and reading. Despite this internal turmoil, she felt compelled to fulfill her professional commitments.

Iman expressed that, when asked about her depression, she often felt unable to articulate the reasons behind it. Although she did not place blame on anyone, she acknowledged that the pain from her breakup with Shovan likely played a role in her mental health struggles. Despite their split, she found it challenging to accept the end of their relationship, especially since they continued to see each other in professional circles.

Overcoming Adversity

Despite the darkness of that year, Iman eventually found strength and resilience. She credited her friends for encouraging her to seek help from mental health professionals, which proved to be transformative. Through therapy, Iman began to rediscover herself and emphasized that the breakup was not the sole trigger for her depression, noting that such challenges can arise from various aspects of life.

Reflecting on her journey, Iman shared that she came to terms with the breakup and recognized her capacity for growth. By embracing her experiences, she looked forward to a brighter future and expressed gratitude for the support she received during her darkest days.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay to embark on a foot journey to 100 Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies? Here's what we know

Moving Forward

Today, both Shovan and Iman have moved on in their personal lives. Iman has married Nilanjan Ghosh, while Shovan was previously in a three-year relationship with actress Swastika Dutta before finding love with Sohini. Their respective journeys highlight the resilience of the human spirit in the face of personal challenges.

Latest Videos