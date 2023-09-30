IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is gaining momentum with each passing day. The film, which is locked to release on Friday, October 6, 2023, is directed by Tinu Desai and bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. It brings the larger-than-life story of Jaswant Singh Gill and his bravery to the big screens, and the recently released trailer promises a thrilling experience for the fans and the audiences.

The actor will have a virtual conference with the students of engineering college IIT (ISM) earlier known as Indian School of Mining, Dhanbad, where the late Jaswant Singh Gill had also done his studies. During the conference at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Akshay Kumar will interact with the students, where they will also have a question-and-answer session and talk about the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and about the film.

The late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was the legendary hero who successfully conducted the largest coal mine mission and made a capsule to rescue 65 coal miners. For his bravery and heroism, he was also awarded the "World Book of Records" and the "Limca Book of Records." The hero of the nation did a jugaaad and created a steel capsule to save the 65 trappers, and this capsule technique initiated by Jaswant Singh Gill was later adopted by foreign countries as well.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Just Music. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill will be released in theatres on October 6, 2023.