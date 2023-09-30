Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj

    Jaswant Singh Gill's graduating college, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, sends an invitation to Akshay Kumar.
     

    IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is gaining momentum with each passing day. The film, which is locked to release on Friday, October 6, 2023, is directed by Tinu Desai and bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. It brings the larger-than-life story of Jaswant Singh Gill and his bravery to the big screens, and the recently released trailer promises a thrilling experience for the fans and the audiences.

    The actor will have a virtual conference with the students of engineering college IIT (ISM) earlier known as Indian School of Mining, Dhanbad, where the late Jaswant Singh Gill had also done his studies. During the conference at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Akshay Kumar will interact with the students, where they will also have a question-and-answer session and talk about the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and about the film.

    The late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was the legendary hero who successfully conducted the largest coal mine mission and made a capsule to rescue 65 coal miners. For his bravery and heroism, he was also awarded the "World Book of Records" and the "Limca Book of Records." The hero of the nation did a jugaaad and created a steel capsule to save the 65 trappers, and this capsule technique initiated by Jaswant Singh Gill was later adopted by foreign countries as well.

    Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Just Music. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill will be released in theatres on October 6, 2023.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MS Dhoni - An Untold Story clocks 7 years to its release; Disha Patani gets emotional ADC

    MS Dhoni - An Untold Story clocks 7 years to its release; Disha Patani gets emotional

    Tamil actor Vishal thanks MIB for taking immediate action against corruption row rkn

    Tamil actor Vishal thanks MIB for taking immediate action against corruption row

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut turns Air Force pilot for her next, teaser to release on This day RKK

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut turns Air Force pilot for her next, teaser to release on This day

    Jawan star Nayanthara launches her skincare brand 9Skin along with husband Vignesh Shivan; see pictures RBA

    Jawan star Nayanthara launches her skincare brand 9Skin along with husband Vignesh Shivan; see pictures

    Atlee completes 10 years in film industry, thanks Shah Rukh Khan for 'Jawan' RKK

    Atlee completes 10 years in film industry, thanks Shah Rukh Khan for 'Jawan'

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: BMRCL likely to inaugurate KR Pura-Byappanahalli metro stretch on Oct 2 vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL likely to inaugurate KR Pura-Byappanahalli metro stretch on Oct 2

    MS Dhoni - An Untold Story clocks 7 years to its release; Disha Patani gets emotional ADC

    MS Dhoni - An Untold Story clocks 7 years to its release; Disha Patani gets emotional

    Our govt may be sacked if we don't release water to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Our govt may be sacked if we don't release water to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Coffee Lovers Learn to make perfect cappuccino at home gcw eai

    Coffee Lovers: Learn to make perfect cappuccino at home

    Tamil actor Vishal thanks MIB for taking immediate action against corruption row rkn

    Tamil actor Vishal thanks MIB for taking immediate action against corruption row

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon