IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon grooves to Kriti Sanon's 'Ek Do Teen' at Abu Dhabi [WATCH]

Kriti Sanon stole the spotlight at IIFA 2024 with her electrifying performance of "Ek Do Teen," captivating audiences and going viral online

Kriti Sanon dazzled at IIFA 2024 with her electrifying rendition of the iconic song “Ek Do Teen.” Recreating the unforgettable dance number from the film Tezaab, her performance quickly went viral, earning accolades from fans.

The video showcases Kriti’s vibrant stage presence as she wore a lehenga that mirrored the original's design, looking stunning throughout her act. Additionally, she shared the stage with Shahid Kapoor for a performance of "Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya."

The IIFA 2024 ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi on September 28, celebrating the remarkable talents of Indian cinema. The highlight of the night was Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, which won the prestigious Best Film award. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar proudly accepted the honor on behalf of the team. In the acting categories, Shah Rukh Khan was awarded Best Actor for his compelling performance in Jawan, while Rani Mukerji earned the Best Actress accolade for her portrayal of a determined mother in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a film that resonated deeply with audiences.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra was recognized as Best Director for 12th Fail, a biopic that showcases the inspiring journey of IPS officer Manoj Sharma, portrayed by Vikrant Massey. The evening was filled with memorable performances, including dynamic dance acts from Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon. Shahid’s collaboration with Prabhu Deva and Kriti left the audience in awe, while Vicky captivated everyone with his viral hit "Tauba Tauba."

The 2024 edition of IIFA began on September 27 and will conclude on September 29. The gala also featured a special performance night with artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Although Kriti Sanon has not officially announced her next film, rumors suggest she might star in Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming project. While no confirmation has been made, speculation heightened when Kriti was recently spotted outside his office. Dhanush is expected to take the lead role, marking the first time the two will share the screen together.

