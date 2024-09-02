Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Real negotiations photo go viral; Kangana Ranaut reacts to the ongoing row

    A photo of the negotiations that took place on the Kandahar Hijack is going viral, have a look.

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Real negotiations photo go viral; Kangana Ranaut reacts to the ongoing row RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack aired over the weekend and has garnered attention for a variety of reasons. On one side, a social media component has praised the performances. On the other hand, the series is receiving boycott calls. Despite the mixed comments, authentic photographs of the squad defusing the hijack crisis have surfaced online. The Indian government, led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, carried out the negotiations. The negotiation team was led by Vivek Katju, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs. He was joined by Ajit Doval of the Home Ministry and CD Sahay of the Cabinet Secretariat. Ajit Doval was the then-Chief of the Intelligence Bureau. He was also a valuable component of the negotiation team. He now serves as India's National Security Advisor (NSA). The negotiating team also included Brajesh Mishra, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, and Prabhat Kumar, the Crisis Management Group of the Indian Government, led by the Union Secretary.

    The viral post

    Kangana Ranaut's reaction

    Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is very vocal about everything that goes around has also shared her thoughts on her X account.

    For those unfamiliar, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on the December 1999 hijacking of an airplane heading for India. When the hijacking occurred, the flight had taken off from Kathmandu and was on its way to New Delhi. The passengers on the airplane were held prisoner for seven days. The hijackers sought the release of three prominent militants: Maulana Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar. The discussions culminated in the release of three militants in exchange for the hostages' freedom. There was one fatality in the hijacking.

