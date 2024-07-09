'I was very impure...', Rekha opens up on rumored relationship with Amitabh Bachchan; Read on

The veteran actress also shared insights into her rumored relationship with Amitabh Bachchan, offering a glimpse into their connection amidst widespread public interest and speculation

Rekha emerged as one of the most iconic actresses of her era, achieving immense fame both professionally and personally. Her career soared to great heights, garnering a massive fan following captivated by her talent and charisma.

Throughout her life, Rekha became a subject of fascination, especially regarding her rumored relationship with Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary figure in Indian cinema. Despite the speculation and media attention, Rekha's boldness extended beyond the silver screen. In a notable interview with Simi Garewal on 'Meet Simi Garewal', she candidly discussed topics considered taboo, such as binge drinking and drug use.

When asked about her apparent pristine public image, Rekha surprised viewers with her frank acknowledgment: She admitted, "Of course I used to binge drink. Of course, I used drugs. I was very impure. I was lustful as hell. Ask me with what? With life. Got you!" Her unapologetic honesty added to her mystique, contrasting sharply with her glamorous public persona.

Regarding her relationship with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha addressed the intense scrutiny with a mix of poignancy and defiance, stating that she had not encountered anyone who hadn't fallen completely, passionately, madly, desperately, and hopelessly in love with him. She further questioned why she should be singled out and asserted, "What am I to deny? That I am not in love with him? Yes, of course, I am."

Rekha's charisma continues to enchant audiences whenever she graces public events or media appearances. Her life remains a testament to resilience, boldness, and unapologetic self-expression, making her an enduring icon in Indian cinema and beyond.

