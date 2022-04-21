I am sorry, says Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal Eilaichi

Ever since Allu Arjun rejected a whopping sum of money that was offered to him for promoting a tobacco brand, he was massively being hailed on social media by his fans and followers for it. However, at the same time, a few of the top Bollywood actors -- Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, became the target of the people for the very same reason. These actors were hugely being trolled for endorsing tobacco brands, especially Akshay Kumar. The ‘Khiladi’ of the Hindi film industry has not once but on several occasions spoken of how he doesn’t smoke, drink or consume any sort of intoxicating substance, adding that he will also never promote such things.

However, recently Akshay Kumar surprised everyone by joining hands with 'Vimal', a paan-masala company to promote their cardamom brand. After facing severe backlash from his friends for endorsing a product of a brand that sells tobacco, Akshay Kumar apologised for the same, a little after midnight on Thursday.

Akshay Kumar shared an apology post on his Twitter and Instagram handles and wrote that he is “sorry” for endorsing the brand. The actor has decided to step down from promoting the brand, however, he said that the company will continue to play the ad till the expiry of his legal contract since he is bounded by one. Along with this, the actor also said that all the money that he charged for the brand, will be donated to a good cause, adding that he will be more thoughtful in picking his endorsements the next time.

His post has garnered over eight lakh likes on Instagram alone and nearly 70,000 likes on Twitter. After having been trolled for the ad first, Akshay is now being hailed on social media for his decision.

A slightly similar episode had occurred with Amitabh Bachchan a few months back when he had rejected to promote a tobacco-selling company. He also had a legal feud with the brand.

