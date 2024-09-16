'I am a mess today...', Anna Sawai makes history as the FIRST Asian actress to be honoured - WATCH

At the 2024 Emmys, Anna Sawai made history by becoming the first Asian actress to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her role in Shogun. Her emotional acceptance speech highlighted her deep gratitude

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, Anna Sawai made history by becoming the first Asian actress to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her role in Shogun. The Japanese star was visibly emotional as she walked onto the stage, already in tears before her name was officially announced. Sawai, overwhelmed with gratitude, mentioned that she had been crying even before hearing she had won.

Expressing her appreciation, Sawai thanked The Academy for the recognition and for placing her alongside fellow nominees whose work she had admired for years. She extended her gratitude to everyone involved in the production of the FX series, particularly acknowledging John Landgraf and the FX team for their faith in the story. She also thanked Shogun showrunners Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo for trusting her with what she described as the role of a lifetime.

Sawai gave a special shout-out to Hiroyuki Sanada, crediting him with opening doors for actors like herself, and to her co-star Cosmo Jarvis, whom she described as one of the most honest and truthful actors she had worked with, motivating her to perform at her best.

ALSO READ: Raha Kapoor's interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor goes VIRAL; Ranbir, Alia jets off to vacation with family

In her closing remarks, Sawai expressed deep appreciation for her family, particularly her mother, saying that it was her mother's example of stoicism that inspired her portrayal of Mariko in Shogun. She dedicated the award to all women who quietly lead by example, expecting nothing in return.

Shogun also went on to win Best Drama Series at the 2024 Emmys, which is available for streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Latest Videos