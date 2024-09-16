Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I am a mess today...', Anna Sawai makes history as the FIRST Asian actress to be honoured - WATCH

    At the 2024 Emmys, Anna Sawai made history by becoming the first Asian actress to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her role in Shogun. Her emotional acceptance speech highlighted her deep gratitude

    I am a mess today...', Anna Sawai makes history as the FIRST Asian actress to be honoured - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    At the 2024 Emmy Awards, Anna Sawai made history by becoming the first Asian actress to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her role in Shogun. The Japanese star was visibly emotional as she walked onto the stage, already in tears before her name was officially announced. Sawai, overwhelmed with gratitude, mentioned that she had been crying even before hearing she had won.

    Expressing her appreciation, Sawai thanked The Academy for the recognition and for placing her alongside fellow nominees whose work she had admired for years. She extended her gratitude to everyone involved in the production of the FX series, particularly acknowledging John Landgraf and the FX team for their faith in the story. She also thanked Shogun showrunners Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo for trusting her with what she described as the role of a lifetime.

    Sawai gave a special shout-out to Hiroyuki Sanada, crediting him with opening doors for actors like herself, and to her co-star Cosmo Jarvis, whom she described as one of the most honest and truthful actors she had worked with, motivating her to perform at her best.

    ALSO READ: Raha Kapoor's interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor goes VIRAL; Ranbir, Alia jets off to vacation with family

    In her closing remarks, Sawai expressed deep appreciation for her family, particularly her mother, saying that it was her mother's example of stoicism that inspired her portrayal of Mariko in Shogun. She dedicated the award to all women who quietly lead by example, expecting nothing in return.

    Shogun also went on to win Best Drama Series at the 2024 Emmys, which is available for streaming on Lionsgate Play.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran light up London stage; fans celebrate their epic collaboration [See Pics] NTI

    Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran light up London stage; fans celebrate their epic collaboration [See Pics]

    SIIMA 2024: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share some romantic moments on stage, both twinned in black (WATCH) RBA

    SIIMA 2024: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share some romantic moments on stage, both twinned in black (WATCH)

    Raha Kapoor's interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor goes VIRAL; Ranbir, Alia jets off to vacation with family - WATCH

    Raha Kapoor's interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor goes VIRAL; Ranbir, Alia jets off to vacation with family

    Hina Khan walks on the ramp amid breast-cancer treatment; stuns in a red bridal look - WATCH ATG

    Hina Khan walks on the ramp amid breast-cancer treatment; stuns in a red bridal look - WATCH

    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE ATG

    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 16 2024: 8 gm gold rate crosses Rs 55000 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 16: 8 gm gold rate crosses Rs 55,000

    Bajaj Housing Finance's stellar stock market debut: IPO listed at 114% premium check details gcw

    Bajaj Housing Finance's stellar stock market debut: IPO listed at 114% premium; Check details

    Chikkamagaluru Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up

    Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran light up London stage; fans celebrate their epic collaboration [See Pics] NTI

    Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran light up London stage; fans celebrate their epic collaboration [See Pics]

    SIIMA 2024: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share some romantic moments on stage, both twinned in black (WATCH) RBA

    SIIMA 2024: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share some romantic moments on stage, both twinned in black (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon