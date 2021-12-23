  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon followed this diet to reduce weight, check out

    Jacob Batalon has had a drastic weight loss transformation.  The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, who is 25, reduced 100 pounds by following this diet and workout style. Read to know further about the same. 
     

    How Spider-Man No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon followed this diet to reduce weight, check out SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 8:50 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Jacob Batalon did not need any powers from Spider-Man to reduce more than 100 pounds. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor who is 25 reduced 100 pounds by just following a healthy plant-based diet and a hardcore workout regime.  

    During an interview with People daily, the actor said that he had decided to get into this sort of transformation, or this sort of journey, with his health and fitness at the end of 2019. He even said that when he wasn't doing anything physical, he found himself getting sleepy at work, and it was because of all the fast food he was eating.     

     Batalon, who essays the role of  Spider-Man series wingman Ned Leeds, revealed that it was time for a change as he could not go upstairs without gasping for breath. With the help of a trainer, he started going to the gym six days a week and used to work out for 90 minutes. His workout schedule included weightlifting and cardio.

    The actor also said that his girlfriend  Brooke Reynaalso helped him. He made her follow a plant-based diet in addition to exercising. It helped his body, and he could feel the difference between eating a lot of meat and eating plant-based stuff, and that worked for him.   

    It was in 2020 when the actor had posted a full-body picture on social media and also spoke about his look. He was seen in an unbuttoned brown jacket and black pants and was seen showing off his slimmer figure. He had written a caption that read, "Don't try to get at me..imma be vibin all day by the way, while I appreciate the concern, people can stop telling me to lose weight now".

    Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home, 7 reasons why should you spend money on Tom Holland, Zendaya's film

    To talk about Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was released in the Indian theatres on December 16. The final part of the Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy has come to an end with the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The Marvel Studios film has been one of the most talked-about and highly anticipated films that was released this year.

    Also read: Tom Holland expresses gratitude to his Spider-Man: No Way Home stunt doubles, check post
     

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 8:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Britney Spears bashes her family as she sings a new song [VIDEO]SCJ

    Britney Spears bashes her family as she sings a new song [VIDEO]

    Shahid Kapoor Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey Baliye Re watch drb

    Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey’s ‘Baliye Re'; watch

    Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler to share screen space in Kandahar? Find out drb

    Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler to share screen space in Kandahar? Find out

    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer teaser poster drb

    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer’s teaser, poster

    BTS Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

    BTS: Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

    Recent Stories

    Britney Spears bashes her family as she sings a new song [VIDEO]SCJ

    Britney Spears bashes her family as she sings a new song [VIDEO]

    Nearly 15% of young people are suffering from CDV, say doctors drb

    Nearly 15% of young people are suffering from CDV, say doctors

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour

    Yearend Round-Up 2021 the year Indian Air Force bolstered its combat firepower

    Round-Up 2021: The year Indian Air Force bolstered its combat firepower

    83 movie premiere Fun romantic moments at Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone event drb

    83 movie premiere: Fun, romantic moments at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s event

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon
    Harvard professor Charles Lieber found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Harvard professor, Charles Lieber, found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic before CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon