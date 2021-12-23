Here's how Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon followed this diet to reduce weight, check out

Jacob Batalon has had a drastic weight loss transformation. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, who is 25, reduced 100 pounds by following this diet and workout style. Read to know further about the same.

Jacob Batalon did not need any powers from Spider-Man to reduce more than 100 pounds. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor who is 25 reduced 100 pounds by just following a healthy plant-based diet and a hardcore workout regime.

During an interview with People daily, the actor said that he had decided to get into this sort of transformation, or this sort of journey, with his health and fitness at the end of 2019. He even said that when he wasn't doing anything physical, he found himself getting sleepy at work, and it was because of all the fast food he was eating.

Batalon, who essays the role of Spider-Man series wingman Ned Leeds, revealed that it was time for a change as he could not go upstairs without gasping for breath. With the help of a trainer, he started going to the gym six days a week and used to work out for 90 minutes. His workout schedule included weightlifting and cardio.

The actor also said that his girlfriend Brooke Reynaalso helped him. He made her follow a plant-based diet in addition to exercising. It helped his body, and he could feel the difference between eating a lot of meat and eating plant-based stuff, and that worked for him.

It was in 2020 when the actor had posted a full-body picture on social media and also spoke about his look. He was seen in an unbuttoned brown jacket and black pants and was seen showing off his slimmer figure. He had written a caption that read, "Don't try to get at me..imma be vibin all day by the way, while I appreciate the concern, people can stop telling me to lose weight now".

