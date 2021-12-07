How Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap's intense love story is not similar to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Here's how Milan Luthria's Tadap is different from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Tadap has the star cast of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. Read further to know about how different is Tadap from Kabir Singh.

Indian cinema always has a genre of movies that makes it inevitably excellent and acceptable. Milan Luthria's Tadap (2021) does not show the masculine insecurity of a man. It shows the character of Ishana Ahan Shetty, who has a troublesome past, and his aggressive actions are a repercussion of the same. Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh stands out, but Tadap has an intense love story with Ahan's transformative performance. Ahan's character has a more troubled life than Shahid's character in Kabir Singh.

What is true love for Ishana becomes a summer fling for Ramisa. Her marriage, absence throws him into an obsessive sadness which looks like the course from Kabir Singh. With obsession and aggression, he wants to seek her to make her realise his worth. Ishana's toxic behaviour is justified because of the film's storyline. The movie does not influence the domination of bad behaviour on the screen.

Ishan's obsession with Ramisa is way more than Kabir's obsession with Preeti. His violent acts or toxic alcoholism is a result of his sadness. The blame comes on the woman because she was seen playing around with the feelings of a genuine man.

Ishana wants to claim Ramisa because he thought she loved him truly even when she pretended to be fake. The woman is shown to be evil, because we need to understand that even if we live in a patriarchal society, there are some women who play the devil's advocate. Ahan's heavy dialogue, "Mere paas khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha tere paas bachane ke liye kuch nahi chodunga". Also read: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: 5 reasons why you should watch the film

Tadap, with its hard-hitting screenplay, makes it very different from Kabir Singh. It has a unique storyline, and Pritam's musical score will make adds a lot of depth and value to the storyline. It shows what the characters are facing. Also read: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: Movie makes a solid opening weekend at Rs 13.52 crores

