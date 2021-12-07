  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap's intense love story is not similar to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

    Here's how Milan Luthria's  Tadap is different from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Tadap has the star cast of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. Read further to know about how different is Tadap from Kabir Singh.
     

    How Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap's intense love story is not similar to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh SCJ
    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 1:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Indian cinema always has a genre of movies that makes it inevitably excellent and acceptable. Milan Luthria's Tadap (2021) does not show the masculine insecurity of a man.  It shows the character of Ishana Ahan Shetty, who has a troublesome past, and his aggressive actions are a repercussion of the same. Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh stands out, but Tadap has an intense love story with Ahan's transformative performance. Ahan's character has a more troubled life than Shahid's character in Kabir Singh.

    What is true love for Ishana becomes a summer fling for Ramisa. Her marriage, absence throws him into an obsessive sadness which looks like the course from Kabir Singh. With obsession and aggression, he wants to seek her to make her realise his worth. Ishana's toxic behaviour is justified because of the film's storyline. The movie does not influence the domination of bad behaviour on the screen.

    Ishan's obsession with Ramisa is way more than Kabir's obsession with Preeti. His violent acts or toxic alcoholism is a result of his sadness. The blame comes on the woman because she was seen playing around with the feelings of a genuine man.

    Ishana wants to claim Ramisa because he thought she loved him truly even when she pretended to be fake. The woman is shown to be evil, because we need to understand that even if we live in a patriarchal society, there are some women who play the devil's advocate. Ahan's heavy dialogue, "Mere paas khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha tere paas bachane ke liye kuch nahi chodunga". Also read: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: 5 reasons why you should watch the film

    Tadap, with its hard-hitting screenplay, makes it very different from Kabir Singh. It has a unique storyline, and Pritam's musical score will make adds a lot of depth and value to the storyline. It shows what the characters are facing. Also read: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: Movie makes a solid opening weekend at Rs 13.52 crores
     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family

    Pushpa trailer Allu Arjun Fahadh Faasil film on red sandalwood smuggling will be an exciting thriller Watch drb

    Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil’s film on red sandalwood smuggling, an exciting thriller. Watch

    Kpop band BTS goes on a break announces its event management company here is why drb

    K-pop band BTS goes on a break, announces its event management company; here is why

    Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again? Reports say NBA player welcomes third baby RCB

    Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again? Reports say NBA player welcomes third baby

    Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report RCB

    Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report

    Recent Stories

    Asia Youth Para Games 2021: Indian shuttlers bag 16 medals-ayh

    Asia Youth Para Games 2021: Indian shuttlers bag 16 medals

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Expensive Tiffany cake for 'bride and groom' made by Italian chef RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Expensive Tiffany cake for 'bride and groom' made by Italian chef

    PM Modi gives stern warning to BJP MPs over attendance amid ongoing Winter Session gcw

    'Change yourself or...': PM Modi gives stern warning to BJP MPs over attendance amid ongoing Winter Session

    Bhima-Koregaon case: Supreme Court junks NIA appeal against Sudha Bharadwaj, paves way for her release-dnm

    Bhima-Koregaon case: Supreme Court junks NIA appeal against Sudha Bharadwaj, paves way for her release

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: We have any excuses, we have to improve - Antonio Lopez Habas on ATK Mohun Bagan's loss vs Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: "We don’t have any excuses, we have to improve" - Antonio Lopez Habas

    Video Icon
    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Seimeinlen Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon