Honey Singh REFUSES to patch-up with Badshah; Here's what the rapper said

The ongoing verbal clash between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah shows no signs of resolution. Their well-known feud continues to surface in public as both artists address the matter on various platforms. During the promotion of his documentary film Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, Honey Singh dismissed the idea of reuniting with Badshah for a future collaboration, indicating that he is not ready to mend ties with the rapper.

In an interview with India Today, Honey Singh criticized Badshah, accusing him of being inconsistent in his actions. He remarked that people often ask him about the controversy, but he emphasized that it takes two individuals to fuel a fight. Honey claimed that for over a decade, Badshah allegedly mocked him, created derogatory songs, and made fun of his illness without any response from him.

Honey Singh, who took a break from work due to health issues and has been managing bipolar disorder through medication, revealed that he only began speaking up recently due to encouragement from his fans. According to him, fans urged him to respond to maintain their collective dignity, as they were upset about Badshah's continuous negative remarks. Honey further alleged that while Badshah apologized and admitted his mistake, he felt that the rapper was prone to backtracking and might revert to his previous behavior. Honey remarked that he does not hold such individuals in any regard.

On the other hand, Badshah addressed the issue during a concert in Dehradun, where he expressed a desire to leave the feud behind. He shared that there was a phase in his life where he harbored resentment toward Honey Singh but has since moved on. Reflecting on their time working together, Badshah acknowledged that there were more people trying to create divisions between them than those fostering unity. He conveyed his decision to let go of the grudge and wished Honey Singh well for the future.

