    Honey Singh in legal trouble again; case registered for uploading vulgar song on internet

    Singer Honey Singh has been directed by a Nagpur court to submit his voice sample in connection with a case
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
    Punjabi singer and rapper Honey Singh has been booked under Sections 292, 293 (obscenity) of IPC and Sections 67, 67A of Information Technology Act for singing and uploading lewd/vulgar songs on the internet. The act is based on a complaint filed by one Anandpal Singh Jabbal.

    District and additional sessions judge SASM Ali on January 27 directed Singh to appear at Panchpaoli police station in Nagpur between February 4 and February 11.

    As per the latest reports, a district court in Nagpur has directed Honey Singh to appear before a local police station to submit his voice sample in connection with a case. The latest order by the court was passed after Singh sought relaxation to travel to Dubai. 

    According to the report, the investigating officer resisted Singh's application and mentioned that the singer was supposed to appear at the police station on January 25 but failed to appear He was informed in an email of his inability to do so.

    Read Also: When Honey Singh faced depression, alcoholism; Deepika Padukone, Shah Rulh Khan supported him (Details inside)

    The investigating officer also claimed that Singh was not cooperating with the investigation, and if he is allowed to travel, he may not remain present before the court.

    Last year, Honey Singh was in the news because his wife Shalini Talwar filed domestic, sexual violence, mental harassment and financial harassment cases against him at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. Singh had once shared his journey battling depression and alcoholism. He had his glory days when most of his songs were used in Bollywood films, and he also got single projects in many Hindi movies. He was the pinnacle of his career and was getting offers from everywhere.

    ALso Read: Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar claims father-in-law watched her changing clothes, touched her chest

    It was not the same always; he faced rejections and depression and alcoholism. That causes him to see the darkest of times. He also shared how Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone supported him in getting well.

    Also Read: Honey Singh's controversies: Slap rumours of Shah Rukh Khan to fight with Badshaah


     

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
