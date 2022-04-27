Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Waiting for James Cameron's Avatar 2 trailer? Here’s when and where it will be released

    The wait for Avatar 2's trailer, helmed by James Cameron, is nearly over. The trailer may soon be dropped by the makers. Continue reading to know when and where can you watch the much-awaited trailer.

    Holywood Waiting for James Cameron Avatar 2 trailer Here is when and where it will be released drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    Fans have eagerly been waiting to see the trailer of James Cameron’s upcoming sequel to Avatar. Ever since the announcement of Avatar 2, the excitement to watch the film has been very high among the fans. And now, to up their excitement level, there are reports regarding when and where can the audience catch the first glimpse (its official trailer) of the upcoming movie.

    Fresh reports have suggested that the trailer of James Cameron’s Avatar 2 will soon be out for all the Avatar fans. As per reports, the trailer of the magnum opus will first be revealed at the upcoming CinemaCon 2022. 

    The release date of the sequel of the sci-fi franchise, Avatar 2, is also out. The second installation will hit the theatres by the end of this year on December 16. It is after 13-long-years from the prequel’s release that Avatar 2 will make it to the theatres.

    CinemaCon 2022, which is currently underway in Las Vegas, is where the first footage of Avatar 2 will be released, claimed a report by THR. At the beginning of the event, footage of Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse were shown during the first 15 minutes of the opening. These are suggestive that Avatar 2’s glimpses may also be shown at the event.

    Furthermore, as per industry insider Steven Weintraub, Avatar 2 might make a debut at CinemaCon 2022 on the third day of the event. He made these claims through a tweet that he posted on his social media, wherein he wrote: "Now 100000% sure the first #avatar 2 footage will be shown at #CinemaCon. What I can’t figure out is if it’s the trailer or 15 to 20 min of footage. Will know Wednesday. Remember never, ever bet against @JimCameron Cannot wait to see how he’s using technology to tell story (sic)."

    The reports of the sequel’s trailer being released during CinemaCon 2022 have got all the Avatar and James Cameron fans excited. Meanwhile, the original Avatar was first released in 2009, earning 2.7 billion USD at the global box office.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
