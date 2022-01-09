  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Transformers actor, Josh Duhamel, gets engaged to Audra Mari

    Actor Josh Duhamel proposed to his girlfriend, Audra Mari, after nearly three years of their relationship.

    Hollywood Transformers actor, Josh Duhamel, gets engaged to Audra Mari drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 9, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Getty, Josh Dahumel/Instagram

    The year 2021 has started on a sweeter note. The first week of January is coming to an end and we already have a couple who has got engaged! ‘Transformers’ actor, Josh Duhamel, popped ‘the’ question to his girlfriend Audra Mari, and she said yes!

    The 49-year-old-actor had been dating Audra Mari since the year 2019. Josh Duhamel and Audra got together after the former took a divorce from Fergie. The two announced the happy news through an Instagram post with a picture of them posing at a beach.

    Josh Duhamel shared a picture of them at a beach with a caption that said she (Audra Mari) found a bottle with a message and said yes! As they posed for the picture, Josh held a handwritten note which had the obvious question written on it – “Will you marry me?”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel)

    ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio’s PDA moments with girlfriend Camila Morrone get captured

    The marriage proposal is all the more special for Audra Mari as Josh Duhamel popped the question to her on her 28th birthday. The Instagram post has got many congratulatory messages, including one from Josh Duhamel’s ex-wife, Fergie. The 46-year-old ‘Fergalicious’ singer, dropped a “congrats” message in the comments section along with green hearts.

    According to media reports, Josh Duhamel started dating Audra Mari, a former Miss World America, sometime around April or May of 2019 but more was known about them only after December.
     
    It was in December 20212 when Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari were seen together attending a holiday party. At this party, the two looked inseparable and that is when people started to notice things between them, reportedly.

    Even though it was not the first time that Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari were seen together, this holiday party suddenly came into notice because it was held barely a couple of weeks after Josh’s divorce from Fergie.

    Fergie and Josh had been married for eight long years. They sought a divorce in May 2019 which was later finalised in December, the same year. However, much before their official announcement of divorce, the two had issued a joint statement regarding them parting ways in September 2017 itself. 

    ALSO READ: Ben Affleck considers ‘Justice League’ as the ‘worst experience ever’; here’s why

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Did you know he owns property worth Rs 148 crore? drb

    Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Did you know he owns property worth Rs 148 crore?

    Mahesh Babu brother Ramesh Babu succumbs to liver related complication drb

    Mahesh Babu’s brother, Ramesh Babu, succumbs to liver-related complication

    After hickey pic goes viral, Jacqueline pleads to media, fans to not circulate the image drb

    After hickey pic goes viral, Jacqueline pleads to media, fans to not circulate the image

    Karan Johar is all praises for Minnal Murali actor Tomino Thomas here is what he said drb

    Karan Johar is all praises for Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas; here’s what he said

    Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release on this date; read drb

    Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release on this date; read

    Recent Stories

    Exposed Pakistani hand behind fake video of CCS meeting of PM Modi on Sikhs in Army

    Exposed: Pakistani hand behind fake spliced and diced video of CCS meeting

    Erling Haaland not for sale this winter, confirms Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke-ayh

    Erling Haaland not for sale this winter, confirms Borussia Dortmund CEO

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22: BCCI considering reducing number of venues?-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22: BCCI considering reducing number of venues?

    Coronavirus cases rise alarmingly, PM Modi to meet top officials today

    Covid-19 cases rise alarmingly, PM Modi to meet top officials today

    Mandarin Oriental New York, 5-star Hotel Reliance Industries Limited buying for over 98 million dollars

    Check out Mandarin Oriental New York, the 5-star hotel that Reliance is buying for $98.15 million

    Recent Videos

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon