Transformers actor, Josh Duhamel, gets engaged to Audra Mari

The year 2021 has started on a sweeter note. The first week of January is coming to an end and we already have a couple who has got engaged! ‘Transformers’ actor, Josh Duhamel, popped ‘the’ question to his girlfriend Audra Mari, and she said yes!

The 49-year-old-actor had been dating Audra Mari since the year 2019. Josh Duhamel and Audra got together after the former took a divorce from Fergie. The two announced the happy news through an Instagram post with a picture of them posing at a beach.

Josh Duhamel shared a picture of them at a beach with a caption that said she (Audra Mari) found a bottle with a message and said yes! As they posed for the picture, Josh held a handwritten note which had the obvious question written on it – “Will you marry me?”

The marriage proposal is all the more special for Audra Mari as Josh Duhamel popped the question to her on her 28th birthday. The Instagram post has got many congratulatory messages, including one from Josh Duhamel’s ex-wife, Fergie. The 46-year-old ‘Fergalicious’ singer, dropped a “congrats” message in the comments section along with green hearts.

According to media reports, Josh Duhamel started dating Audra Mari, a former Miss World America, sometime around April or May of 2019 but more was known about them only after December.



It was in December 20212 when Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari were seen together attending a holiday party. At this party, the two looked inseparable and that is when people started to notice things between them, reportedly.

Even though it was not the first time that Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari were seen together, this holiday party suddenly came into notice because it was held barely a couple of weeks after Josh’s divorce from Fergie.

Fergie and Josh had been married for eight long years. They sought a divorce in May 2019 which was later finalised in December, the same year. However, much before their official announcement of divorce, the two had issued a joint statement regarding them parting ways in September 2017 itself.

