    BAFTA 2022: Longlist of nominees out; Belfast, West Side Story, No Time to Die on the list

    BAFTA announced the longlist of nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony. Leonardo Dicaprio, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch make it to the longlist in the 'Lead Actor' category.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    Image: Getty Images

    BAFTA or The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, has released the longlists of nominees for its upcoming 2022 awards ceremony. Longlist nominations in a total of 24 categories have been announced.

    Movies such as ‘West Side Story’, ‘No Time to Die,’ and ‘Belfast’, among others have made it to the leading films category that was announced on Wednesday. The nominations came in after the first round of votes.

    While the first round of voting has successfully been completed, the second round voting which will decide the nominations in the member-voted categories will begin between Jan 14 to January 27.

    The final nominations for BAFTA 2022 will be announced next month, on February 3. The third round of voting, slated to begin from February 9 to March 8 will determine the winners in the various categories. The award ceremony of BAFTA 2022 is expected to take place on March 13 in central London, United Kingdom. Check out the top eight categories and their nominations.

    BEST FILM: A total of 15 films will undergo round two of voting, of which only five films will make it to the final nominations. A total of 217 films were submitted for the nominations, of which, 15 made it to the longlist.

    1.    Being The Ricardos
    2.    Belfast
    3.    CODA
    4.    Don’t Look Up
    5.    Dune
    6.    House of Gucci
    7.    King Richard
    8.    Licorice Pizza
    9.    No Time To Die
    10.    The French Dispatch
    11.    The Lost Daughter
    12.    The Power of the Dog
    13.    The Tragedy of Macbeth
    14.    tick tick…BOOM!
    15.    West Side Story

    LEADING ACTOR: From the 15 performances that have made it through the first round of voting, six actors will be selected for the next round. Submissions came in from 102 actors. Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield and others are included on the list.

    1.    Riz Ahmed for Encounter
    2.    Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava
    3.    Mahershala Ali for Swan Song
    4.    Javier Bardem for Being The Ricardos
    5.    Daniel Craig for No Time To Die
    6.    Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog
    7.    Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up
    8.    Peter Dinklage for Cyrano
    9.    Adam Driver for House of Gucci
    10.    Andrew Garfield for tick tick…BOOM!
    11.    Stephen Graham for Boiling Point
    12.    Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza
    13.    Joaquin Phoenix for C’mon C’mon
    14.    Will Smith for King Richard
    15.    Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

    LEADING ACTRESS: Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Stewart are among the 15 actresses who have made it to the longlist. The category will have a final of six nominations. In this, BAFTA had received 82 submissions.

    1.    Jessica Chastain  for The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    2.    Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter
    3.    Lady Gaga for House of Gucci
    4.    Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza
    5.    Jennifer Hudson for Respect
    6.    Emilia Jones for CODA
    7.    Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos
    8.    Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up
    9.    Frances McDormand for The Tragedy of Macbeth
    10.    Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person in the World
    11.    Claire Rushbrook for Ali & Ava
    12.    Joanna Scanlan for After Love
    13.    Kristen Stewart for Spencer
    14.    Tessa Thompson for Passing
    15.    Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

    OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: Out of the 64 submissions received, 20 films made it to the first round. The final nomination will have a total of 10 films in this category.

    1.    After Love
    2.    Ali & Ava
    3.    Belfast
    4.    Benediction
    5.    Boiling Point
    6.    The Colour Room
    7.    Cruella
    8.    Cyrano
    9.    The Duke
    10.    The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
    11.    Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
    12.    House of Gucci
    13.    The King’s Man
    14.    Last Night in Soho
    15.    Mothering Sunday
    16.    Munich- The Edge of War
    17.    No Time To Die
    18.    Operation Mincemeat
    19.    Passing
    20.    Spencer

    DIRECTOR: A total of 184 films were sent as a submission for consideration. The nomination jury will choose the winner in this category from the total of six nominations that will clear the second round.

    1.    After Love
    2.    Belfast
    3.    CODA
    4.    Don’t Look Up
    5.    Drive My Car
    6.    Dune
    7.    First Cow
    8.    The Hand of God
    9.    Happening
    10.    King Richard
    11.    Licorice Pizza
    12.    The Lost Daughter
    13.    Passing
    14.    Petite Maman
    15.    The Power of the Dog
    16.    The Souvenir Part II
    17.    The Tragedy of Macbeth
    18.    Titane
    19.    West Side Story
    20.    Zola

    OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH DIRECTOR, WRITER OR PRODUCER: A total of five final nominations will be selected from the 10 films that have been longlisted. Under this category, 37 submissions had come in.

    1.    After Love
    2.    Boiling Point
    3.    Censor
    4.    Dying to Divorce
    5.    The Harder They Fall
    6.    Hostile
    7.    Keyboard Fantasies
    8.    Passing
    9.    The Power
    10.    Sweetheart

    SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Of the 202 submissions, only 15 were selected for the longlisted. The final nominations have a spot only for six nominations out of which the winner will be chosen.

    1.    Caitríona Balfe for Belfast
    2.    Cate Blanchett for Don’t Look Up
    3.    Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter
    4.    Ana de Armas for No Time To Die
    5.    Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
    6.    Ann Dowd for Mass
    7.    Judi Dench for Belfast
    8.    Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog
    9.    Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard
    10.    Kathryn Hunter for The Tragedy of Macbeth
    11.    Rita Moreno for West Side Story
    12.    Ruth Negga for Passing
    13.    Vinette Robinson for Boiling Point
    14.    Meryl Streep for Don’t Look Up
    15.    Anya Taylor-Joy for Last Night in Soho

    SUPPORTING ACTOR: Andrew Garfield has made it to the two longlist categories – one in the lead actor and the other in the supporting actor. Apart from his, Bradley Cooper has also made it to this category for the movie ‘Licorice Pizza’.

    1.    David Alvarez for West Side Story
    2.    Bradley Cooper for Licorice Pizza
    3.    Benicio del Toro for The French Dispatch
    4.    Jamie Dornan for Belfast
    5.    Ciarán Hinds for Belfast
    6.    Mike Faist for West Side Story
    7.    Andrew Garfield for The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    8.    Troy Kotsur for CODA
    9.    Jared Leto for House of Gucci
    10.    Woody Norman for C’mon C’mon
    11.    Al Pacino for House of Gucci
    12.    Jesse Plemons for The Power of the Dog
    13.    Mark Rylance for Don’t Look Up
    14.    J.K. Simmons for Being The Ricardos
    15.    Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog

