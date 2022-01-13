BAFTA 2022: Longlist of nominees out; Belfast, West Side Story, No Time to Die on the list

BAFTA announced the longlist of nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony. Leonardo Dicaprio, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch make it to the longlist in the 'Lead Actor' category.

BAFTA or The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, has released the longlists of nominees for its upcoming 2022 awards ceremony. Longlist nominations in a total of 24 categories have been announced.

Movies such as ‘West Side Story’, ‘No Time to Die,’ and ‘Belfast’, among others have made it to the leading films category that was announced on Wednesday. The nominations came in after the first round of votes.

While the first round of voting has successfully been completed, the second round voting which will decide the nominations in the member-voted categories will begin between Jan 14 to January 27.

The final nominations for BAFTA 2022 will be announced next month, on February 3. The third round of voting, slated to begin from February 9 to March 8 will determine the winners in the various categories. The award ceremony of BAFTA 2022 is expected to take place on March 13 in central London, United Kingdom. Check out the top eight categories and their nominations.

BEST FILM: A total of 15 films will undergo round two of voting, of which only five films will make it to the final nominations. A total of 217 films were submitted for the nominations, of which, 15 made it to the longlist.

1. Being The Ricardos

2. Belfast

3. CODA

4. Don’t Look Up

5. Dune

6. House of Gucci

7. King Richard

8. Licorice Pizza

9. No Time To Die

10. The French Dispatch

11. The Lost Daughter

12. The Power of the Dog

13. The Tragedy of Macbeth

14. tick tick…BOOM!

15. West Side Story

LEADING ACTOR: From the 15 performances that have made it through the first round of voting, six actors will be selected for the next round. Submissions came in from 102 actors. Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield and others are included on the list.

1. Riz Ahmed for Encounter

2. Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava

3. Mahershala Ali for Swan Song

4. Javier Bardem for Being The Ricardos

5. Daniel Craig for No Time To Die

6. Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog

7. Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up

8. Peter Dinklage for Cyrano

9. Adam Driver for House of Gucci

10. Andrew Garfield for tick tick…BOOM!

11. Stephen Graham for Boiling Point

12. Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza

13. Joaquin Phoenix for C’mon C’mon

14. Will Smith for King Richard

15. Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

LEADING ACTRESS: Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Stewart are among the 15 actresses who have made it to the longlist. The category will have a final of six nominations. In this, BAFTA had received 82 submissions.

1. Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

2. Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter

3. Lady Gaga for House of Gucci

4. Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza

5. Jennifer Hudson for Respect

6. Emilia Jones for CODA

7. Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos

8. Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up

9. Frances McDormand for The Tragedy of Macbeth

10. Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person in the World

11. Claire Rushbrook for Ali & Ava

12. Joanna Scanlan for After Love

13. Kristen Stewart for Spencer

14. Tessa Thompson for Passing

15. Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: Out of the 64 submissions received, 20 films made it to the first round. The final nomination will have a total of 10 films in this category.

1. After Love

2. Ali & Ava

3. Belfast

4. Benediction

5. Boiling Point

6. The Colour Room

7. Cruella

8. Cyrano

9. The Duke

10. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

11. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

12. House of Gucci

13. The King’s Man

14. Last Night in Soho

15. Mothering Sunday

16. Munich- The Edge of War

17. No Time To Die

18. Operation Mincemeat

19. Passing

20. Spencer

DIRECTOR: A total of 184 films were sent as a submission for consideration. The nomination jury will choose the winner in this category from the total of six nominations that will clear the second round.

1. After Love

2. Belfast

3. CODA

4. Don’t Look Up

5. Drive My Car

6. Dune

7. First Cow

8. The Hand of God

9. Happening

10. King Richard

11. Licorice Pizza

12. The Lost Daughter

13. Passing

14. Petite Maman

15. The Power of the Dog

16. The Souvenir Part II

17. The Tragedy of Macbeth

18. Titane

19. West Side Story

20. Zola

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH DIRECTOR, WRITER OR PRODUCER: A total of five final nominations will be selected from the 10 films that have been longlisted. Under this category, 37 submissions had come in.

1. After Love

2. Boiling Point

3. Censor

4. Dying to Divorce

5. The Harder They Fall

6. Hostile

7. Keyboard Fantasies

8. Passing

9. The Power

10. Sweetheart

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Of the 202 submissions, only 15 were selected for the longlisted. The final nominations have a spot only for six nominations out of which the winner will be chosen.

1. Caitríona Balfe for Belfast

2. Cate Blanchett for Don’t Look Up

3. Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter

4. Ana de Armas for No Time To Die

5. Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

6. Ann Dowd for Mass

7. Judi Dench for Belfast

8. Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog

9. Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard

10. Kathryn Hunter for The Tragedy of Macbeth

11. Rita Moreno for West Side Story

12. Ruth Negga for Passing

13. Vinette Robinson for Boiling Point

14. Meryl Streep for Don’t Look Up

15. Anya Taylor-Joy for Last Night in Soho

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Andrew Garfield has made it to the two longlist categories – one in the lead actor and the other in the supporting actor. Apart from his, Bradley Cooper has also made it to this category for the movie ‘Licorice Pizza’.

1. David Alvarez for West Side Story

2. Bradley Cooper for Licorice Pizza

3. Benicio del Toro for The French Dispatch

4. Jamie Dornan for Belfast

5. Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

6. Mike Faist for West Side Story

7. Andrew Garfield for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

8. Troy Kotsur for CODA

9. Jared Leto for House of Gucci

10. Woody Norman for C’mon C’mon

11. Al Pacino for House of Gucci

12. Jesse Plemons for The Power of the Dog

13. Mark Rylance for Don’t Look Up

14. J.K. Simmons for Being The Ricardos

15. Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog