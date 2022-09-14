Amidst romance news, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting cosy in first intimate first pics

After his break-up with Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly getting romantic with Gigi Hadid. The rumours about their relationship have been making rounds on social media.

Things are getting steamier between actor Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid. Rumours about them dating started doing rounds soon after the news about Leo’s break-up with Camila Morrone floated.

Amidst these fresh brewing rumours about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s romance, the new alleged couple was seen getting cosy at the after party of New York Fashion Week which was held over the weekend in New York City. As per the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Leonardo DiCaprio (47) was seen whispering in Gigi Hadid’s (27) ear as the model eagerly leaned forward.

In one of the pictures, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor, Leonard DiCaprio, also seemed to get a little handsy with Gigi Hadid. The actor has put his hands on the shoulders of Hadid, before reaching for her hand.

The pictures showed Gigi Hadid dressed in a white cropped tank top paired with high-waisted baggy jeans. Leonardo DiCaprio, on the other hand, was seen in an all-black ensemble. He also wore a baseball hat to keep it low.

Furthermore, according to a report on Page Six quoting sources, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid appeared to be secluded from the rest of the party. The exclusive bash was thrown by the 'Titanic' actor’s friend Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol.

Quoting a source, the Page Six report said, “Leo was with his guy friends and Gigi was with her model friends and they were all hanging out at a table.” Rumours about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s romance came as quite a shocker to many. This is because Leo is famous for dating women who are under 25, whereas Hadid turned 27 years old in April this year. Previously in July, there were rumours that Leonardo DiCaprio seemed interested in Gigi Hadid after the two were spotted hanging out together at a club’s opening in NYC.